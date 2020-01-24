Moody wants to apply for a new coaching license

In its heyday, Moody was the country’s leading coach and became famous beyond racing when he led Black Caviar to an unbeaten career of 25 races with 15 Group 1 wins and a Diamond Jubilee win at Royal Ascot.

Moody would be in line to train Black Caviar’s next daughter for the race, who comes from I Am Invincible and will be two years old in August. Black Caviar owners typically announced the trainer for the champion’s offspring shortly after the foal, but were waiting to see if Moody would return.

Moody decided to retire after being suspended for six months after being found guilty of accidentally giving Lidari unintentionally high cobalt levels, which turned out to be positive after the Turnbull missions in 2014. which was hung and hung over his head.

Moody said Racing Victoria tried to “destroy” his career during the bitter defense of the cobalt indictment and spoke of the dark times when the case affected him and his family.

He left the sport at a high point when Flamberge won Group 1 William Reid Stakes on his last day of training in March 2016.

He coached nearly 2500 winners, including 53 Group 1 winners, and prepared the horses of the year in Typhoon Tracy, Dissident and Black Caviar, who won the award in three consecutive seasons.

Moody has remained as a consultant and buyer of blood products in racing circles as a regular customer in the sales of yearlings. He has also worked with the bookmaker Ladbrokes and in the media, most recently reporting on the Channel Ten Melbourne Cup.

He has indicated that he would like to return as a coach in recent years and has reportedly informed key owners of his willingness to return to the Magic Millions.

Moody’s former race manager Jeff O’Connor posted a cryptic social post earlier this month saying he was back in the saddle before deleting it.