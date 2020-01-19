WEST VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The victims of the Ukrainian passenger crash are honored on Sunday afternoon at a memorial in West Vancouver.

The Har-El congregation houses the monument at the North Shore Jewish Community Center on Taylor Way.

“We hope that by providing space and our condolences, we can help comfort the grieving family and friends,” a report announces the event.

A note on the group’s Facebook page says that it is being organized by members of the Iranian and Persian communities and that it starts at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

On the same day as the monument, the bodies of 11 Ukrainians returned to their country. A guard of honor carried the coffins on Sunday at the airport in Kiev and a farewell ceremony was held until the evening.

176 people died almost two weeks ago in the crash in Iran, including 57 Canadians.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has admitted that it accidentally shot the plane when it was mistaken for a cruise missile in a time of rising tensions with the United States.