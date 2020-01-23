Monty Python comedian and director Terry Jones dies after fighting dementia

Terry Jones, the star of Monty Python, died at the age of 77.

The actor and comedian suffering from dementia has staged some of the comedy’s most popular works, including Life Of Brian.

He appeared in various roles in the television series Monty Python’s Flying Circus and was known for his drag performances.

In 2016, it was announced that Jones was diagnosed with dementia.

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of beloved husband and father Terry Jones,” his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

The statement said that Jones’ wife, children, other relatives and friends were by his side when the comedian “gently slipped away” at his home in London.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative, and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect, and extraordinary sense of humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades,” they said.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other works will live on forever, a legacy that fits a true polymath.

“… We ask you to respect our privacy in this sensitive time and thank you for living in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who lived a truly authentic life with the words” Lovingly Frosted with Glucose “. “

The Wales-born star suffered from primary progressive aphasia, which impaired communication skills.

Jones directed Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 1975 with Terry Gilliam.

Life Of Brian’s 1979 film about an unfortunate man mistaken for Jesus was blasphemous at the time, but was voted the funniest classic comedy in a poll by Total Film magazine.

His beloved characters on the screen included Arthur “Two Sheds” Jackson, Cardinal Biggles of the Spanish Inquisition, and Mr Creosote, the overweight restaurant patron.

Jones also directed The Meaning Of Life, Pythons’ last film, in 1983.

His other credits include The Wind In The Willows from 1996 with appearances by Eric Idle, Michael Palin and John Cleese from the 2015 comedy Absolutely Anything and Personal Services (1987).

Jones had two children with Alison Telfer, whom he married in 1970, and became a father again with the second wife Anna Soderstrom at the age of 67.