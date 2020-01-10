Loading...

Monty Don is out and about in his own garden to explore what American exteriors have to offer in this new BBC Two series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Gardeners’ World show.

What is Monty Don’s American Gardens about?

The enthusiastic gardener visits some of the most famous and interesting gardens in the United States. He begins his hike on a prairie, the originally blooming American wilderness, only to find that much of it has disappeared. In New York, he explores the vegetables grown on the city’s rooftops, visits an enthusiastic allotment garden community in the Bronx, and learns about the history of America’s most famous public green space, Central Park. In Philadelphia, Monty examines one of the most famous gardens in the country and enjoys a modern version of a prairie garden.

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times reviewer Jane Rackham says:

“Let aside all memories of Monty’s Italian and heavenly series with their structured and well-tended gardens, because in America many gardens that he visits are inspired by the vast expanse of the prairies. On an area of ​​several hectares, these huge areas of wild planting seem to develop organically, controlled by nature and not by the gardener.

On his travels, however, Monty also finds other horticultural styles, such as an urban rooftop vegetable garden in Brooklyn, a dazzling Philadelphia theater garden with extravagant dancing fountains, and a suburban garden with white picket fences and neatly mowed lawns. Maybe American gardens cannot be pigeonholed after all. “

When does Monty Dons American Gardens run on TV?

Monty Dons American Gardens will kick off at BBC Two on Friday January 10, 2020 at 8 p.m.

It will be available for streaming on BBC iPlayer shortly.