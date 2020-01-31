Montreal expands No. 1 Alouette’s recipient Eugene Lewis

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes have committed the recipient Eugene Lewis to a one-year contract extension until the 2020 season.

Lewis achieved the best results of his career with 72 catches for 1,133 yards and five touchdowns in the 2019 season. He finished eighth in the league and had eight receptions over 30 meters. The 26-year-old caught the interest of the NFL and worked for the Chicago Bears and New York Giants in December. However, he decided to sign the CFL again to upgrade his stocks for another shot at the NFL.

Lewis originally joined Als in June 2017 and signed a three-year contract with a base salary of $ 53,000 (2017), $ 60,000 (2018) and $ 65,000 (2019). Lewis earned around $ 100,000 in collecting performance and season bonuses last year.

The American from Norristown, Pennsylvania played in the NCAA at Penn State University and the University of Oklahoma. During four seasons, Lewis ended with 122 receptions for 1,569 yards and 10 touchdowns. After not being selected in the 2017 NFL draft, Lewis took part in the rookie mini camps Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. However, neither team offered a contract.

In three CFL seasons, Lewis has 123 draws for 2,080 yards and nine majors, averaging 16.9 yards per catch. Franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and Lewis developed a dynamic relationship that kept the Alouettes together for at least another season.