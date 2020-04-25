Montreal Canadiens Mailbag: Ilya Kovalchuk robust wager to return in 2020-21

Welcome to the 2nd-ever edition of the #AskEE Montreal Canadiens Mailbag, from which I have plucked out concerns to solution about backup goaltending candidates, the logjam at centre, the 2020-21 defence, my favourite and least favourite times of this earlier year, and Ilya Kovalchuk’s long run.

If your concern went unanswered, know that I continue to considerably enjoy your participation and inspire you to test once more for the up coming instalment, which will appear on sportsnet.ca in limited purchase.

Do you have the feeling the Habs are heading to actually receive a great veteran backup goalie, and if so, which 1 and why? #AskEE

— Paul Campbell (@WayToGoPaul) April 23, 2020

Paul starts off us off with the most pertinent concern to inquire — specifically in the wake of the Canadiens making a surprise announcement before this 7 days that they signed seven-yr KHL veteran Vasili Demchenko to a two-way deal truly worth the league bare minimum.

If the normal consensus is that Marc Bergevin is now completed procuring at the position, I’m not in arrangement. And that is not to denigrate this transfer or Demchenko’s system of work.

There’s possible for the 26-yr-outdated Russian to emerge as the excellent candidate to back up Carey Selling price, and all reviews of his enjoy have been largely favourable. But which is everything but confirmed, and I just can’t see the Canadiens turning their backs on the possibility to increase a veteran backup at a time when so a lot of feasible candidates will probable be offered on the NHL’s free of charge-agent marketplace this coming off-time.

If the Keith Kinkaid debacle of 2019-20 proved something, it is that they need to have as a lot insurance plan at the placement as they can get.

If you thought they had adequate of it in Charlie Lindgren, guess yet again. As considerably as the Canadiens like Lindgren — and he’s underneath agreement for just one a lot more year at $750,000 — they’ve shown tiny to no faith in his capacity to acquire games continually adequate to lighten Price’s load. That’s not out of the blue heading to transform more than the off-time.

And even if Michael McNiven has the potential to battle for the work, his restricted knowledge (of precisely zero NHL online games and 58 AHL online games) is not almost more than enough to bank on. Not with the staff looking to squeeze at least 25 video games out of a backup.

You want a identify, Paul? With no any inside of expertise of who the Canadiens may possibly be targeting, I’d suggest there is no much better applicant for the position than Dallas Stars backup Anton Khudobin, who has most likely priced himself out of Texas.

The only question is: will the Canadiens be able to get the 33-year-old who has posted a .922 preserve share above the 102 online games he’s appeared in considering the fact that 2017?

There is got to be at least a single crew out there that sees Khudobin as a candidate for a starter’s career. But even if there isn’t, he’s acquired the credentials to pull in a 3-12 months deal and an AAV that is greater than the $2.5-million just one he’s at present on to be a 1B for a person.

Could the Canadiens present him a lot more money on a two-12 months offer he’d be inclined to acknowledge? I know some of you could be pondering they would have to be insane to fork out that substantially for a goaltender to enjoy at the rear of their $10.5-million starter, but they’ve got the cap adaptability — and the incentive — to do it. Even with Cayden Primeau waiting around in the wings.

Unless of course anything unanticipated transpires, Habs will have Danault, Suzuki, Kotkeniemi and Domi at C with Poehling on the way up before long. How do you think this performs out in the small-phrase? Do you assume any person get moved to the wing and if so, who?

— Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) April 22, 2020

Picture a world the place the Canadiens, a workforce with a persistent weak point at the centre posture for the far better element of very last two decades, have far too numerous very good centres.

Just for enjoyable, let’s connect with this a “problem.”

My answer is likely to operate counter to a good deal of the pervasive contemplating out there, but bear with me as I flesh it out.

I see Montreal’s centre line as follows next year: Phillip Danault, Nick Suzuki, Max Domi, Jake Evans, Nate Thompson.

I’ll just get this out of the way right now: I feel the Canadiens would be happy to have Thompson again, but this time as a 13th forward and a rotation selection. That was their intention in re-signing him previous summer time, but he gained his situation outright in camp and deserved to preserve it for each individual match he performed thereafter in the guide up to his trade to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the ideal of our NHL protection and exclusives sent right to your inbox!

I would also advise that Evans has an inside beat to a placement mainly because the corporation thinks remarkably of him and he confirmed some good matters in confined action — not the minimum of which was winning 52 for every cent of his faceoffs in excess of the class of his 13 NHL video games.

That mentioned, Evans has significantly to verify in purchase to be counted on night in, night out and having a veteran like Thompson return serves a twin goal. Initially as insurance policies for Evans, and 2nd to buy Jesperi Kotkaniemi that significantly additional time to create at the AHL amount.

Which delivers us to Ryan Poehling. Just one of the most exciting factors that transpired this time was that in his 1st action as a remaining winger with the Canadiens — soon after exclusively enjoying centre at just about every other stage of hockey — Poehling went from showing incapable of participating in the position to out of the blue looking like a excellent fit there. His capability to process the recreation at a superior stage only helped. And I don’t consider it would damage his development at all to carry on at wing.

As for Domi, if his foreseeable future is with the Canadiens, I believe that it is at centre until eventually Kotkaniemi has produced sufficiently to bump him more than to wing.

In your opinion, does Victor Mete have the likely to be a major-6 defenseman on a crew contending for the Stanley Cup? If the Habs (at last) obtain a top rated-4 D and Romanov arrives above as expected, is he the odd-male out?

— HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) April 22, 2020

I have located myself leaning on this refrain rather a bit in discussions about the Canadiens of late: I consider men and women have to have to preserve in mind that Victor Mete is a 21-12 months-aged defenceman who’s just more than halfway in direction of becoming a completed solution.

That the previous fourth-round choose in 2016 has played 171 NHL video games to this stage is unquestionably in part simply because the Canadiens had these kinds of a desperate need to have at remaining defence. But it is largely because he proved capable.

So, I’d say Mete has the potential to build into a incredibly strong participant. I’d increase this is a pivotal calendar year for him to confirm he can be worthy of a spot on a deeper blue line, that his competencies can translate to much more offence, and I’d not be in a rush to element with him even in the party that the Canadiens are capable to include a best-four defenceman.

It is a given that Romanov’s coming and it is all but guaranteed he’ll be a fixture on the 3rd pairing. That’s going to power Mete to up his sport irrespective of no matter whether or not someone else is included to the fold.

I, for one, seem forward to seeing what he can establish underneath those people circumstances.

And no, I will not leave the elephant in the place: Brett Kulak is a player the Canadiens have to think about buying and selling A) for the reason that they have a logjam with Romanov coming, and B) for the reason that his benefit, on a deal that pays him $1.85 million by 2022, could perhaps net the team aid in other places.

what was your own favourite and the very least favourite instant of the year? could be habs or typical NHL associated

— Emilie (@Canadieninthe6) April 22, 2020

I consider my favorite moment of the year was seeing the Primeau family embrace Cayden after his initial NHL get on Dec. 11.

It was quite distinctive to sit with Keith and Lisa Primeau as they viewed their son make his pre-year debut. Truthfully, it was one of the ideal activities of my occupation getting afforded that access in get to convey to this story.

In mild of that, viewing them hug their son a couple months later on, right soon after he made 35 will save to become the youngest goaltender in Canadiens history to file a standard-season gain, is one thing I’ll in no way neglect.

A little something I want I could ignore was strolling into the visitors’ room right after the Canadiens missing their fourth of four online games towards the bottom-of-the-barrel Detroit Pink Wings this time.

I can convey to you that the story was simple to produce that night time. I’m not absolutely sure there was an less difficult tale to produce all period than that just one.

But there’s absolutely nothing enjoyable about walking into a area whole of dejected players and inquiring them questions there are no very good answers to.

Did Marc Bergevin do his part to get Ilya Kovalchuk to have Montreal at the leading of his list occur No cost Agency? #AskEE

— Zarin (@ZaarinCOD) April 24, 2020

There’s no problem he did.

Based on my details, it is all but confident Kovalchuk will be again in Montreal appear 2020-21.

That mentioned, a whole lot can transpire involving now and then. So probably maintain off on the jersey buy right up until he indicators.