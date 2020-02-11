Montreal Canadiens frustrated because missed opportunities are expensive versus Coyotes

MONTREAL – Brendan Gallagher said it perfectly when he left the dressing room after his 10-minute media session and a 3-2 loss to his Montreal Canadiens.

Gallagher shouted a four-letter explosive.

Indeed.

The Canadiens had to win on Monday, but after taking a 2-0 lead over the goal of Gallagher at the 1:52 point of the first period, they wasted this game. Between his 19th marker of the season and the Coyotes, making it 2-2 in the 17th minute of the second period, they had three power-play opportunities and a full two minutes on 5-on-3, but failed to score. And it was in the second minute of the middle frame that their main center, Phillip Danault, was hit in the face by a shot that knocked out some of his teeth, cut him deep enough for stabbing and forced him out of play.

Danault did not return, and while the Canadiens attempted to kill the final seconds of a late third period penalty to Joel Armia, his presence was seriously missed. The Coyotes got a goal from Jakob Chychrun with exactly one minute left and that was that.

Meanwhile, two of the three teams are chasing the Canadiens in the rankings, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers, lost in regulation. Not getting at least one point felt like a hugely missed opportunity – not unlike Tomas Tatar’s miss on a 2-in-1 that would have given Montreal a 3-2 lead in the final minutes of the third, or all misses on their power – play chances for that.

So yes, Gallagher summed it up well when he left the room.

And teammate Nate Thompson was aware of where the Canadiens are going from here.

“Win or lose, you must continue,” said the 35-year-old. “We don’t have time to sulk here. We have to move on and get ready for Boston.”

It is against the NHL-leading Bruins that the unlikely push towards the playoffs will continue on Wednesday for the Canadiens. They will not have their best defender at their disposal for that game – they are waiting for final results about the lower body damage that Shea Weber suffered in New Jersey a week ago – and it is quite possible Danault, who according to Canadiens dental work requires coach Claude Julien will also be unavailable.

As a player from Montreal said, “It didn’t look good when it went down, but we don’t know how serious it is.”

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

Tatar wasn’t quite sure what happened on the piece in question after the puck had left his stick, but he was shocked to see it had hit Danault and left him face down on the ice.

“I don’t know if it touches anything,” said the leading goalie scorer from the Canadiens.

Tatar’s shot hit Coyotes defender Jordan Oesterle’s skate and left in the face of Danault, and the Canadiens fell apart for the next 17 and a half minutes.

They were out-out shot 16-3 and scored 1-0. And despite their push in the third, they were unable to solve Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta.

“We have not created enough,” said Gallagher.

“It’s a bit of everything,” he said, explaining why they missed their four-minute power play that started in the last two minutes of the first period and the first three minutes of the second bleeding – and in the 5- on-3 occasion they got in between. “In general, we were not good; submissions were not good; once we were done, we did not shoot enough at the puck; we did not find a way to get loose pucks. It was just not good enough. And we know it answer, we didn’t do it. We didn’t do it and that’s the disappointing part. “

You can’t really blame Gallagher and the Canadiens for being frustrated about that. You can’t blame them for being frustrated about letting valuable points slip away in the rankings.

They fought each other to keep their slender hopes of play-offs alive – winning nine of the 12 games that preceded Monday’s game, despite the fact that they still had to deal with some injuries for major players. Just when it looks promising that they will be healthy again, they lose irreplaceable players.

FANTASY SWIMMING POOL MESSAGE!

Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool presented by RAM for your chance to ride away with a 2020 RAM 1500 Sport or win cash prizes! It’s FREE and easy to play!

Gallagher missed a total of 10 matches with a concussion and only returned to action on January 30. Jonathan Drouin was the team’s third top scorer when he suffered a torn tendon in his left wrist that disabled him from November 15. February 8. Paul Byron, an important two-way player and an assistant captain, was lost in the same game as Drouin and has not played since. Armia, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Victor Mete were all injured, which meant they could not stay in large competitions along the way. And to see Danault beat only two games after Weber has to feel like a guts for this group.

“He does so much for us,” said Gallagher. “You see, when he goes, he literally plays in every situation. We place a lot of responsibility on him and he is proud of that. It is one of those things (that) when you lose such bodies, it is not really a man who can replace him because he is so important. But I think you just throw a little more responsibility at everyone, what we’ll find out how he does it, but we might have to deal with (his absence). “

We would say that the word he then shouted was the most appropriate way to describe that situation.