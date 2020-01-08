Montana grants a 65-day extension to the Navajo-owned coal mine

Loading...

The Spring Creek Mine can be seen on promotional photos from the Could Peak Energy website. The mine on the northern border of Wyoming and Montana was recently sold to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company as part of a bankruptcy sale. (Cloud Peak Energy)

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A Navajo nation company could continue to operate a coal mine for two months as part of ongoing negotiations on state permit conditions.

The Montana Environmental Agency and Navajo Transitional Energy Company have negotiated how the agency can take the company to court for potential environmental violations at the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Montana.

Without waiver of immunity, the state may not successfully sue the tribe as a sovereign nation.

The two sides agreed to extend the provisional waiver of sovereign immunity by 65 days, Ministry officials said.

The company acquired Spring Creek and the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming as part of a bankruptcy sale in 2019 from Cloud Peak Energy of Gillette. The acquisition made Navajo Transitional Energy Company the third largest US coal company.

Eagle Butte was closed for two days in late October after Montana officials refused to grant the company an operating license. Around 300 miners – most of them from nearby Wyoming – were temporarily unemployed. The division and the company agreed to temporarily waive immunity while negotiating the terms of the permit.

The preliminary waiver should expire on Wednesday. The expansion prevents the mine from closing again while the two sides continue to negotiate.

“We have found that this is a really unique and complex issue with sovereign immunity. As a result, we are currently negotiating with NTEC what exactly a limited waiver of sovereign immunity will look like and what would be appropriate, ”said Rebecca Harbage, director of public policy for the Montana Environmental Quality Department.

While the two sides are negotiating the company’s operating license for Spring Creek, the division continues to work with Navajo Transitional Energy Company to transfer Cloud Peak’s Montana mining permit to the company.

The company would have to raise $ 108 million for Spring Creek to obtain approval for the Montana mine.

In the meantime, the company would also need to secure the bond and immunity to obtain Wyoming approval for Antelope and Cordero Rojo, officials from the Wyoming Department of the Environment said.

As in Montana, Wyoming officials have spoken to the company about sovereign immunity, Wyoming spokesman for the Wyoming Environmental Quality Department said Tuesday.

The Navajo nation has refused to guarantee the company’s mines, forcing the company to look for funds to clean up the open-cast mines if they are ever closed.

The bankruptcy of Cloud Peak and the company’s purchase of the three mines were among the most important developments as declining demand rocked the coal industry in the Powder River Basin in 2019. Utilities turned to cheaper and cleaner burning natural gas and renewable energy to generate electricity.

Blackjewel’s bankruptcy in Milton, West Virginia in July troubled approximately 500 workers until Eagle Specialty Materials, a subsidiary of Jasper, FM Coal of Alabama, bought the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in October.

Coal giants Peabody Energy and Arch Coal, based in St. Louis, announced in June that they would pool their activities in the pool.

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver