Montana flier found dead due to investigation

A Montana plane was found dead by local police on Tuesday, leading to an ongoing investigation, Air Force Colonel Jennifer Reeves, commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Manuel Trevino, Jr., of the 841st Missile Security Force squadron, was found dead by the Cascade County Sheriff Department, Reeves said. Although Reeves didn’t specify how Trevino died or where he was found, the Colonel urged the planes to ask for help when they were going through a difficult time.

“I’m talking here, Airmen. Please … there’s nothing we can’t deal with,” Reeves wrote. “We have helped with finances, breakups, depression and other struggles. And let’s face it … we all had our versions of the same struggles. Nothing is more important than your life. I ask you to reach them.” out.”

Reeves listed resources including the Military Crisis Line (1-800-273-8255), the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255 (TALK)), or HOME at 741741.

Trevino’s death occurs six days after two other planes, Airmen First Class Xavier Leaphart and Aziess Whitehurst, were found dead at Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany. Like Trevino, her deaths are still under investigation.

Judging from the comments on Reeves’ Facebook post, Trevino was a respected aviator.

“It breaks my heart, man. You were a good guy. Went too early,” wrote one commentator.

“You are missing, TJ. Rest in peace, brother,” wrote another.

