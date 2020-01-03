Montana coal-fired power plant closes two 1970s units

Loading...

The Colstrip Units 1 and 2 plant is visible in a promotional photo on the Talen Energy website. (Courtesy of Talen Energy)

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the western United States will close two of its four units in the coming days, as the Montana facility nears completion 39; a possible total stop.

Colstrip units 1 and 2 – built in the 1970s while massive-strip mines were being developed in Montana and Wyoming – will close on January 5 or as soon as they run out of coal to burn, said the door on Thursday. – Talen Energy, Taryne Williams.

The article continues below …

The factory employs around 300 people and is the main driver of the economy in the surrounding town of Colstrip, which employs around 2,300 people. But it has not been able to compete with the growing investments in renewable energy and cheap natural gas, as the operating costs of the coal-fired power plant have increased with the need for better controls of the pollution.

For now, some employees will be reassigned to decommissioning work that will last until mid-2020, said Williams. She said there were "no precise and quick numbers or deadlines" as the company considers how many workers will be needed for the two remaining units.

The closure of Units 1 and 2 was long overdue as demand for American coal has collapsed in recent years, and has come despite the wishes of Montana's elected officials to find ways to keep it open.

The two closure units are operated by Talen, based in Pennsylvania, which is co-owner with Puget Sound Energy of Washington State.

Senator Duane Ankney, who represents Colstrip in the Montana Legislative Assembly, said the impending closure was a "perfect example" of how interests outside the state were hurting the industry. coal at the expense of Montana.

"Coal does much more than fuel our homes. Coal funds our public schools, infrastructure, parks and libraries, "said Republican lawmakers in a statement.

A representative of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1638, which represents most of the workers in the factory union, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Williams said Talen was "determined to do what's right for our employees" and that he will help affected workers move to a new job.

The doors of the two units are to be welded on Saturday, according to Ankney. But there are no plans to dismantle them because of their proximity to the two remaining units, said Williams.

The large volumes of ash generated from the burning of coal at Colstrip have contaminated groundwater supplies with toxic materials and are expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up. Plans for this cleanup are pending with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Six utilities hold shares in the other two Colstrip units built in the 1980s. Most owners are preparing to stop operations by 2025.

However, one of the owners, Northwestern Energy, predicts that Colstrip will continue to operate after 2040 and announced in December that it wanted to acquire part of Puget Sound Energy's stake in Colstrip Unit 4 for $ 1.

This would bring South Dakota-based NorthWestern's stake to 55%, as many other utilities in the United States have withdrawn from the coal-fired electricity market in recent years.