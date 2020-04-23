Monster Hunter World: Iceborn PC Full Version Free Download

About Monster Hunter World: Iceborn

Gaming in a general context when we speak refers to games we play on a game console like Xbox, PlayStation or personal computers. The video games on these game consoles are the highest rated of the new generation. One of these recently popularized games is the world of hunting monsters: ice creams.



A briefing for hunting monsters

Monster Hunt World is a role-playing action game. It has evolved and advertised Capcom. Talk about what’s going on in the game? In the game, the player assumes the role of a hunter and must track, kill or trap the wandering monster in the neighbouring area. If he wins, the player is rewarded with loot that includes parts of the monster and other items. Players must hunt independently or can hunt in groups but up to four players via the game’s online multiplayer. Capcom recently announced the expansion of this game called ice borne. It is released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will soon be released on Windows.

Introducing the all-new Iceborne expansion

Iceborne is the only significant growth in monster hunting. It offers a new tundra area leading players to face the cold and cross the snowfield. He also introduced new layered armor allowing players to equip the original piece of armor with their existing sets to personalize the hunter’s impression. Iceborne is an expansion that has brought about many changes in the original game, but it’s the end of the storyline that takes place in the game. It comes with new levels and new difficulties to face and has almost improved a lot. From team features to gameplay, from monsters to hunters and size to the region.

Main characteristics Monster Hunt World

This new version is a paid extension in its own right. This extension is equal in size to the previous series of monster hunts. While this is a whole new story, it picks up after the main game and rushes into the hunters to discover a whole new world and an area of ​​thrills called the reach of frost. Iceborne should offer the fastest region in the game. In addition, it presents a hunter with an abundance of new themes with even more quests to tackle than in the original version. It also brings a new higher difficulty, the rank of master, a whole new level which gives birth to new and existing monsters more violent than before. Extreme cold is also an additional obstacle to the smooth running of the game. Several gameplay options are also added in this expansion to widen the player’s battle.

Iceborne is a trend in the market. Do you know why? This is the considerable success of capcom. It became popular with the fifth episode of the series. There is so much to say, from the rich and tempting sound of cooking delicious meals to the amazing puns for cats. It looks more like a simulation game than a traditional game. Instead of focusing on the class system or predictable capacity limits like many games, it is entirely focused on your equipment and your target, your decision-making procedure is more realistic.

Required configuration Monster Hunt World



MINIMUM:

Operating system: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64 bit required)

Processor: Intel® Core ™ i5-4460, 3.20 GHz or AMD FX ™ -6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon ™ R7 260x (2 GB VRAM)

DirectX: version 11

Network: broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c)

Additional Notes: 1080p / 30fps when graphics settings are set to “Low”

RECOMMENDED:



Operating system: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64 bit required)

Processor: Intel® Core ™ i7 3770 3.4 GHz or Intel® Core ™ i3 8350 4GHz or AMD Ryzen ™ 5 1500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (3 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon ™ RX 570 (4 GB VRAM)

DirectX: version 11

Network: broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c or higher)

Additional Notes: 1080p / 30fps when the graphics settings are set to “High”

