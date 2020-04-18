Monsta X Interview: Quarantine Life, video “ You Can’t Hold My Heart ”

The K-pop group, Monsta X, may be in quarantine right now, but don’t accuse the guys of being easy. The boyfriend, now made up of six members (former member Wonho took a break from the band in October and recently announced that he is embarking on a solo career), say they are doing their best to stay busy – and to follow the rules – during this unexpected break.

“I don’t go out unless it’s absolutely necessary,” says Hyungwon. “I only go to the dorm and the practice room, and I never forget to wear a mask.”

“I wash my hands a lot more carefully now and use a hand sanitizer,” said Kihyun, still the most dedicated; “I even carry a small hand sanitizer in my bag.”

As for what they do? “I spend my time watching my favorite dramas,” says Joohoney. “I enjoyed watching a K drama called Itaewon Class.”

The current coronavirus restrictions may have kept the guys at home, but they say it hasn’t totally changed their living conditions, being roommates since they were reunited as a group in 2014. “We live together since we were the interns, “says Minhyuk,” so it’s not at all boring and actually quite fun. “

The only difference these days: “We used to share food with each other, but now we don’t do it anymore,” says group leader Shownu. “We are now trying to eat separately.”

Between meals, however, it’s as usual for the group, which has just released the video for “You Can’t Hold My Heart”, the latest single from their well-received English debut, ALL ABOUT LUV, released the last Valentine’s Day. The album, the first all-English set released by a K-pop group in more than a decade, debuted fifth on the Billboard charts, making MONSTA X one of four K-pop artists to feature in the top 10 of the Billboard.

The new video sees the group making a more elegant and artistic statement, with the guys singing in front of a minimalist red ensemble and James Turrell-style lighting, while presenting runway-like looks and gravity-defying movements. It has already garnered nearly a million views on YouTube just 24 hours after its release.

The video is meant to show the range of emotions people go through, says Minhyuk, adding that he hopes it will help inspire a little “happiness” and clarity in fans during this time. “We all live with various emotions such as happiness and sadness,” he says. “We hope you cherish the emotions you are feeling right now and share all of your feelings with the people around you.”

Monsta X had planned to shoot behind the new album, with a North American getaway scheduled to kick off June 2 in Minneapolis. The band or Live Nation have said nothing about the status of the tour, but it will likely be postponed if the current coronavirus restrictions continue to apply.

In the meantime, the guys say they are preparing to release a new Korean album for May. “I keep writing the lyrics for the upcoming album,” said I.M., the group’s lead rapper. “We put a lot of effort into it, so look forward to it.”

They also hope that EVERYTHING ON THE LUV can continue to help fans connect with each other and with themselves. “I often visit our fan cafe and read all the letters from (MONSTA X fandom) Monbebe,” said Minhyuk, adding that he often presses the “Cheer” button on messages. With all the uncertainty in the world right now, he said, “please enjoy this moment given to you now.”