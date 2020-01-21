Monongalia County man accused of escaping MP with methamphetamine in vehicle

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 2:39 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 2:39 pm EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man who is accused of having methamphetamine in his vehicle and refused to stop law enforcement.

On January 17, a deputy was driving radar on West Run Road when he saw a vehicle traveling 60 km / h in a 40 km / h zone. When the MP initiated a traffic incident, driver Leo Overton [41] tried to flee Morgantown according to a lawsuit.

Overton drove at high speed, crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, and drove past vehicles as they actively turned, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle then dug into a ditch at the intersection with St. Clair Hill Road, according to a lawsuit.

The MP said he had arrested Overton and found a transparent bag containing a crystal-type substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The drug weighed 120 grams and was found in the passenger seat, according to a criminal complaint.

The MP also learned that Overton had a suspended or revoked license for the third DUI offense and had active arrest warrants in West Virginia.

Overton is charged with possessions, delivering with the intention of fleeing with ruthless indifference, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and major theft. He’s in the North Central Regional Jail with a $ 20,000 bail.