Monks sue St. Anselm College over rule changes

A power struggle that has been simmering for months behind closed doors at St. Anselm College is now public.

Benedictine monks are suing the board of directors of St. Anselm College for the power to amend the statutes governing the college.

The monks founded St. Anselm College in the 1800s and are now fighting to keep control of the college after its statutes were changed last year by the board of directors.

“What brings us here to where we are today, your honor, is that in October 2019, the board of directors wrongly adopted so-called statutes,” said petitioner lawyer Michael Tierney. .

The lawyers argued at the Manchester Superior Court on Monday whether the law firm that has represented St. Anselm College for more than 30 years can represent the monks in this case.

“It would be appropriate to disqualify the Wadleigh law firm to allow members to be represented by new lawyers who have no interest,” said Ovide Lamontagne, a lawyer representing the foundation board.

Lamontagne told the court that he and lawyer Michael Tierney are friends, but he is trying to defeat Tierney and his company from the case.

The lawsuit alleges an excessive abuse on the part of the board of directors last fall when it voted to modify the regulations. Monks said the changes limited their power to guide the mission and identity of St. Anselm College, alleging that the move would make the school less religious.

“This is not about secularization,” said Paul Pronovost, spokesperson for St. Anselm College. “In fact, as argued by lawyer Lamontagne, the board of directors also has the responsibility of maintaining the mission and identity of the college, which is the same position as the monks.”

The lawsuit cites a violation of New Hampshire law that governs the way statutes are adopted by organizations

Superior Court judge Will Delker takes the applications under advisement, but the matter cannot proceed until it is clear which law firm will represent the monks.