Monks in Saint Anselm clash with lecture about power

MANCHESTER, NH – Monks at a Catholic college in New Hampshire stood in court on Monday in front of the school’s board of directors in a dispute over an attempt to limit the monks’ power – a move that could worry some more secularization.

A judge heard motions in Hillsborough Superior Court regarding a lawsuit that was brought against the board of Saint Anselm College last year. The unusual collision was initiated when the board moved to remove the ability of the monks to adjust the statutes of the school.

Michael Tierney, who represents the monks, said the school charter dictated that they retain the power to change laws governing the school. The school was set up and run by Benedictine monks for 130 years.

“I am confident that at the end of the day the court will understand that the monk members retain the power to amend the statutes as they have since the legislative charter in 1889 and can maintain Saint Anselm College as the major Catholic and Benedictine institution and it will always be, “Tierney said after the trial.

The Council has argued that it can amend the statutes on the basis of the state law on non-profit organizations. She claims that the move is necessary to ensure that it has the required independence for re-accreditation.

In a letter to the school community last month, Saint Anselm President Joseph Favazza made an effort to suggest that the board did not attempt to change the school’s mission – as some monks have suggested. He said the move was about meeting the standards of the accreditation body, the New England Commission of Higher Education, and that the college was “fully committed to resolving the remaining governance issues.” “The Board of Trustees has made it clear that they want to hamper the fundamental role of the Catholic, Benedictine mission and traditions of the college,” he wrote.

For many students and alumni, the monks in their dark, black habits are crucial to the identity of the school. They promise a “vow of stability” to live and work in school all their lives. They hold administrative positions, teach and form lifelong ties with students, including officers at weddings and baptisms.

Until 2009, a large part of the school’s power was in the hands of the monks. But a reorganization in that year led to the 40-person board with seven monks. It has the power to hire and dismiss a president, approve budgets and set spending priorities.

The monks retained some power, including the ability to dismiss a president for violating Catholic doctrine and changing the statutes, of which Abbot Mark Cooper said it is crucial to keep future councils under control.

In a letter to the board in August, Cooper warned the proposal to take away the ability of the monks to amend the statutes, “the college would change and secularize the great institution it is today.”

“Our goal … is to provide the best expression of the Catholic tradition and the Catholic faith that we can do through the curriculum, through social life, and through everything we do there,” he said. “The easiest way or the most promising way in my mind to offer that is to have the changing power.”

Tierney said that the arrangement whereby monks and the administration share power on Saint Anselm is not unusual among religious schools, nor is the debate about insidious secularization. In most cases it is all about whether a decreasing number of monks, priests or nuns can continue to play a central role in a school.

That is not the case in Saint Anselm. The 30 monks have different ones in their 20s and 30s, and the order has grown slightly in the last decade. These younger monks want the assurance that they will continue to play a role in the future.

“The Catholic identity of the school is not only preserved when we, with the board, make statements about major doctrinal issues or about cultural issues or whatever,” Brother Francis McCarty said. “Our Catholic identity is also preserved by our presence who lives here and works at the university. There is an x ​​factor that we bring and you cannot really define it. “

It is unclear how the dispute will go in court. But most observers, including the higher education committee, expect it to be resolved.

“Everyone agrees on the institution’s Catholic and Benedictine mission,” said Barbara Brittingham, the committee chairman. “I don’t see any threat for that.”

Michael Casey, The Associated Press