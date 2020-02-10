Monitoring the next storm and it’s a bigger one

DETROIT – The 1 to 3 inch snowfall on Sunday was almost above freezing, so some of it has already melted a bit.

However, the snow is ready and we have a dry day ahead, with some sunburns that we hope will develop. Temperatures will remain almost constant in the middle to possibly in the upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius). The wind will blow north at a speed of 7-11 km / h.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:37 am and today’s sunset at 5:59 pm.

Mostly cloudy Monday evening – possibly partly cloudy. Low values ​​in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius), in calm air.

Cloudy with some sunshine on Tuesday and highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday evening with lows in the mid-20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

The storm during the week

Low pressure trails from the southwestern United States across the Ohio Valley Wednesday night through Thursday and that will spread snow in our area. The computer models agree that we can stop the snow until shortly after rush hour on Wednesday evening. It’s going to be tight – so let’s keep an eye on it.

The models have some differences in the amount of snow – Some suggest something in the 2 to 4 inch range, others more in the 4 to 6 inch range. Regardless of the model, the amount of snow is highest in the south and lowest in the north.

Low Wednesday night in the mid-20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius) and high Thursday in the lower 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday evening with lows in the single digits (-13 degrees Celsius).

After a mostly cloudy start on Friday, the sunshine should increase during the day. However, it will be a very cold day with maximum values ​​of just under 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). The wind chill on Friday is close to zero at the beginning of the day (-18 degrees Celsius) and rises to the lower range (-11 degrees Celsius) in the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

On Saturday it is partly cloudy, a pretty nice winter day when the children can go out and play in the snow. The maximum values ​​go back to the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Sunday is a little uncertain – at this point we usually call it cloudy, with peaks in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

