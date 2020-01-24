Tony is deep in the mud and has a big, expensive gold rush problem this Friday. Photo credit: discovery.

At the next gold rush, the industrious Beets crew is shown in action when daughter Monica Beets comes to dad Tony Beets to save him.

And yes, F-bombs fly … but in the end the girls do the job and save Tony from wasting more time – which is money – or a very expensive device.

“All you needed was the fuck girl brigade, huh?” Monica Beets asks in her cheeky closing remarks about her father in our exclusive clip.

We open the preview with a frustrated Tony Beets sitting in a big machine, radioing his sons Kevin and Michael and telling them what to do.

Beets says he is sitting on a “big bowl of damn jelly, for heaven’s sake”. After the first attempt failed, he added, “Okay, that didn’t work.”

The footage shows a huge sea of ​​liquid, black dirt that looks like it could soak up everything – and apparently it did just that with a huge excavator that vanished into chaos.

Monica brings the only machine with the beets that is more powerful than the Osh Kosh. They use the D-10 bulldozer to attach two-inch cables to the car wash, and this time Lisa drives the D-10 while Tony is directing it, and Monica tries to drive out with the submerged excavator.

And the technology and skills of Monica and Lisa worked wonderfully when Monica demonstrated with “Nailed it” that the women of the Beets crew are as valuable and useful as their male colleagues.

More Tony Beets Excavator News

A Gold Rush excavator is participating in a charity auction and it is reported that Gold Rush star Tony Beets will be present to support the event.

The Volvo EC200E excavator, which is inspired by the Discovery Channel television show, will be auctioned off for Ritchie Bros.’s largest equipment auction of February this year.

The proceeds will go to two nonprofit organizations that viewers have voted on.

The Ritchie Bros. February machine auction in Orlando, Florida will include this unique Volvo excavator. The proceeds from the sale will be shared between two nonprofits that viewers have voted on.

“This is an opportunity to own a truly unique device while helping others,” said Dave Foster in a press release. Foster is Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Volvo Construction Equipment Americas.

He added: “It is an honor to support these deserving organizations and to enable someone to put this impressive machine into operation.”

According to EquipmentJournal.org:

The excavator was designed to celebrate the 10th season of Discovery Channel and help two nonprofits build houses, houses for heroes, and living space for humanity. Until March 6th, Gold Rush and Volvo fans can vote online for their charity in the Give Big Giveaway. The organization with the most votes receives 60 percent of the proceeds and the other 40 percent. So far, more than a million votes have been cast online.

The Volvo EC200E excavator appeared on the TV show Gold Rush. The show follows the gold mining efforts of several family businesses in the Klodike region in the Yukon. The Volvo EC200E excavator has a gold finish, specially shaped golden track cushions and a special leather seat with embroidered autographs from the Goldrausch miner.

The auction is scheduled for February 17-22, 2020, and Goldrausch miner Tony Beets is also expected to attend the auction.

The winning bidder will be invited to hand over the winning funds to the two charities at the ConExpo in Las Vegas in March along with the Gold Rush miners.

Make sure you vote on Friday to see how much gold the beets have drawn from the contract dirt so far:

Gold Rush will air on Discovery on Fridays at 9 p.m.