MongoDB GraphQL release points for a broader renewal of the serverless platform

This week MongoDB announces the preview of support for the GraphQL language for access to the serverless application platform. The advantages of using GraphQL, an open source search language originally developed with Facebook, is that it is much more efficient for the types of “reactive” or “dynamic” apps that are common in the development of the internet and mobile.

But the GraphQL preview is just the tip of the iceberg for the changes that are on the MongoDB roadmap for its application platform. Hold that thought.

GraphQL is an alternative, both for MongoDB’s own query language and for the REST API for accessing data in JSON format.

GraphQL is stripped down compared to the MongoDB query language; it is designed to perform simple queries that retrieve only the minimum amount of data that is required. The MongoDB query language, on the other hand, is a more functional traditional database language, designed to support more complex queries – the exact opposite of what you expect when interacting with a smartphone.

Regarding API, there is a comparison with REST because GraphQL combines query language and an API. The API is much more efficient than REST; whereas GraphQL can usually obtain data with only one request instruction, REST often requires several back and forth statements and therefore eats much more bandwidth.

Facebook created GraphQL for its now ubiquitous mobile client. It required an efficient search language for JSON who could examine behind-the-scenes complex relationships between documents represented by the knowledge charts that drive Facebook and then quickly fill your news feed. That explains the name: although GraphQL was not necessarily designed as a query language for the graphical database, it was meant for crawling knowledge graphs.

GraphQL is an important gear for MongoDB’s application strategy, which received a major innovation with the Realm acquisition last spring. Realm is a mobile database that offers developers an alternative to SQLite and CoreData. Realm and its synchronization platform will replace MongoDB’s existing mobile database and mobile sync offering as part of the managed Atlas cloud service.

MongoDB has been very public about the MongoDB Realm route map that will include the merging of different parts. In addition to GraphQL as the query language, Realm as the mobile database and the synchronization platform, MongoDB also fits into its serverless platform with functions and triggers, authentication, rules for data access and code implementation on the server. Serverless platforms are popular with mobile developers because they don’t have to worry about providing servers for unpredictable and very spikey workloads.

The roadmap will unfold in different phases during the course of this year. Realm is currently available in private beta for manual implementation; GraphQL, announced today for preview, will provide simplified client-side access. Later this spring, Realm’s public beta will be replacing MongoDB Mobile and MongoDB Sync. In the summer, the plan is to integrate Realm into the serverless back-end with SDKs, although some opportunities and goals such as consolidating all billing for mobile synchronization services and search-based synchronization will come later.

There are a lot of moving parts in all of this, because Realm objects, for example, are different from the JSON objects that are held in the MongoDB mother ship and often have different dependencies. The uniform SDK hides all the complexity under the hood.

This is not the first time MongoDB has benefited from a new acquisition to make a technological leap. A little over five years ago, MongoDB took over WiredTiger and then used the new acquisition to replace its original MMAP storage engine that had problems with scales in the 3.0 version a year later. That was a much more radical shift, because it involved the migration of the entire installed base.