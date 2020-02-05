Money-saving tips to help you manage your finances as a professional

Whether you are saving for a house deposit, wedding, vacation or a new piece of furniture, small changes in your lifestyle can help to add the pennies. “If you start all over again, saving money seems like a long, hard and almost impossible task – but the only thing that is really needed is to make some small changes and stick to it,” a NetVoucherCodes spokesperson explains. View some simple money-saving ideas to help you lower your expenses and achieve your goals. Creating a budget It seems simple, but by creating a spending budget for the coming year, you can visualize how much you can spend – and how much you can save. It is important to first calculate your expenses, looking at your monthly expenses. Then determine your income, taking into account whether you can receive salary increases. Once you have done this, you create a realistic saving and spending target for the coming year. 2. Cut off all memberships that you do not use. Whether it is your local gym or museums, if there are memberships that you do not use regularly, it might be worth canceling them altogether. It is a great way to save some extra money. 3. Start a loose change pot Putting loose change in a pot all year round is also a smart way to save some extra money. The next time you pay with coins, you put the remaining in a pot and you will be surprised with what you have within 12 months later. 4. Reduce your electricity and water bill To combat rising utility prices, turn off all electrical gadgets when you are not in the room, turn off the lights if you do not need them, and exchange long baths for shorter showers. 5. Avoid buying coffee Grabbing a morning coffee may be a good caffeine boost, but it can be an incredibly expensive habit. The easy way to save is by taking your own things: invest in a reusable cup and make your own delicious coffee instead. 6. Meal preparation for the coming week In addition to saving money, preparing your meals for the coming week also saves you time, helps you learn new cooking skills and manage your portions well. Why don’t you make a big party of your favorite meals for both lunch and dinner? 7. Plan ahead when going out From meals to expensive drinks, going out with friends can also lead to hefty bills. One of the ways you can save some extra money is by printing vouchers, looking for discount offers and dining during the week.8. Sell ​​unused items By regularly cleaning up your house, you can discover if there are items that you no longer need. Whether it is books, DVDs, CDs, vintage posters or magazines, you never know who is willing to pay good money for your items. 9. Choose a stay Long-haul flights are not cheap, so why not opt ​​for a stay closer to home this year? 10. By keeping track of what you spend – and sticking to receipts By recording what you spend in a spreadsheet, you can look back on what you really spend your money on. This will help you realize where your money is going, and open your eyes to the most important areas where you can cut back. 11. View your telephone contract Shopping around for different deals can help you save money every month. If you don’t use a lot of data, it’s also worth switching over to a simpler plan to avoid wasting money. 12. Be careful when it comes to discounts We can easily be affected when it comes to buy-a-get-a-free deals, but they often let us buy things that we don’t actually need. Only buy items at reduced rates if they are things that you use regularly, such as toothpaste, soap or cleaning supplies. 13. Take your own food to make something sweet at 3 p.m. at the office? Buying a pack of cereal bars is much cheaper than buying an afternoon sugar boost.

Whether you save for a house deposit, wedding, vacation or a new piece of furniture, small changes in your lifestyle can help to raise money.

“If you start all over again, saving money may seem like a long, arduous and almost impossible task – but all you have to do is make some minor changes and stick to it,” a NetVoucherCodes spokesperson explains.

View some simple money-saving ideas to help you lower your expenses and achieve your goals.

1. Make a budget

It seems simple, but by creating a spending budget for the coming year, you can visualize how much you can spend – and how much you can save.

It is important to first calculate your expenses, looking at your monthly expenses. Then determine your income, taking into account whether you can receive salary increases. Once you have done this, you create a realistic saving and spending target for the coming year.

2. Cut off all memberships that you do not use

Whether it’s your local gym or museums, if there are memberships that you don’t use regularly, it might be worth canceling them altogether. It is a great way to save some extra money.

3. Start a loose change pot



Putting loose change in a pot all year round is also a smart way to save some extra money. The next time you pay with coins, you put the remaining in a pot and you will be surprised with what you have within 12 months later.

4. Lower your electricity and water bill

To prevent rising utility prices, switch off all electrical gadgets when you are not in the room, switch off lights when you do not need them, and exchange long baths for shorter showers.

5. Don’t buy coffee

Grabbing a morning coffee may be a good caffeine boost, but it can be an incredibly expensive habit. The easy way to save is by taking your own things: invest in a reusable cup and make your own delicious coffee instead.

6. Meal preparation for the coming week

In addition to saving money, preparing your meals for the coming week also saves you time, helps you learn new cooking skills and manage your portions well. Why don’t you make a big party of your favorite meals for both lunch and dinner?

7. Plan ahead when you go out



From meals to expensive drinks, going out with friends can also lead to hefty bills. One of the ways you can save some extra money is by printing vouchers, looking for discount offers and dining during the week.

8. Sell all unused items

Regular clean-ups in your home help you discover if there are items that you no longer need. Whether it is books, DVDs, CDs, vintage posters or magazines, you never know who is willing to pay good money for your items.

9. Choose a place to stay

Long-haul flights are not cheap, so why not opt ​​for a stay closer to home this year?

10. Keep track of what you spend – and stick to receipts

By writing down what you spend in a spreadsheet, you can look back on what you really spend your money on. This will help you realize where your money is going, and open your eyes to the most important areas where you can cut back.

Getty ImagesTowfiqu photography

11. Check your telephone contract



Looking around for different deals can help you save money every month. If you don’t use a lot of data, it’s also worth switching over to a simpler plan to avoid wasting money.

12. Be careful with discounts

We can easily be influenced when it comes to buy-one-one-free deals, but they often let us buy things that we don’t actually need. Only purchase items at reduced rates if they are things that you use regularly, such as toothpaste, soap or household cleaning products.

13. Take your own food

Longing for something sweet at 3 p.m. at the office? Buying a pack of cereal bars is much cheaper than buying an afternoon sugar boost.

. [TagsToTranslate] khnd