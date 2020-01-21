Monday evening, Stephen Colbert spent his MLK day sitting in front of Tom Steyer on The Late Show.

To begin, the actor questioned the billionaire democratic presidential candidate about the very disgusted moment during the last debate on democracy, when he made the decision to interrupt the confrontation of Elizabeth Warren with Bernie Sanders.

“First, everyone is talking about the moment of the debate last week between Sanders and Warren. And you are part of it too,” proposed Colbert. “Don’t you … I know you are not part of this argument but obviously you have never been a waiter, because you have to read the room! How are you going to negotiate peace in the Middle East if you can’t say two people were fighting? ”

“Oh, I knew they were fighting. I am not deaf! Replied Steyer. “I was going there to say hello. It was the end of the evening, we had spent two hours on the stage of the debate, and I just wanted to say, so glad to see you both, I will see you later. And that’s exactly what I did. ”

Then Colbert got to the heart of the matter, grilling Steyer about how he essentially made his way onto the debate scene after spending $ 24 million on commercials in Nevada and South Carolina.

“You spent more money on advertising than anyone else: $ 24 million. Tom Steyer: The money talk is it? “, He insisted.

“Money matters – I’m not trying to say it doesn’t matter – but if you have nothing to say that sounds, money doesn’t matter,” said Steyer .

Colbert was not so convinced. “What if two people have, like, similar messages, or messages that sound the same way, but one person broadcasts them for $ 24 million because the money is a problem with our current policy. Should you be allowed to do that, in Tom Steyer’s opinion? ”

“Look: I am for public funding of the elections so that everyone has a chance. I actually have a plan on how everyone can have a chance to get enough money to spread their message.” replied Steyer. “But Stephen, I’m running for a very specific reason … No one was talking about what I think the two most important things are in the way they should.”

He then cited “corporate grip on our government” and “climate change”.

