Money has nothing to do with the division of the tigers, Matterson says

Some believed he was unsatisfied with the original contract he signed, especially after being one of the best Tigers last season and about to make an Origin debut.

Others believed he had lost confidence in the player group, and there was also an irritated relationship with Maguire, which included a decent spray before his eyes after losing to Canterbury late in the season.

Club favorite Robbie Farah didn’t miss Matterson when he said at the time of the breakup on a podcast on NRL.com: “I love Matto, he’s a great guy. [But] how it was handled, he was pretty poor by him and his Management.

“He’s probably worth more than he is. But you’ve signed a contract. Keep your contract. ”

Tiger center-back Luke Brooks told the herald on Monday that Matterson still has friends in the club, including propeller Alex Twal, but it would be interesting if the two teams competed against each other on Easter Monday.

“You know, it’s a business now, players come and go every year – a good deal has happened in this club, so I’m used to it,” said Brooks.

Matterson, who was originally a playmaker for the eels and was signed on by Kieran Foran a few years ago, said: “There were personal reasons to leave [the Tigers] and I would like to respect that.

“But I did my best in every game in 2019 and all fans are sorry for how it happened. I wish them all the best.”

Matterson said his relationship with Maguire was ” good ” and the coach would have wished him all the best when he left.

Regarding the money issue, Matterson said, “I was frustrated when it came to money. It wasn’t.

“If people want to make up rumors about things, I can’t control that.

“Luke Brooks was named Player of the Year [if any] he was entitled to most of the money.

“I don’t sign contracts to intentionally leave. Something has happened to the Tigers, I’m sorry, and with Parramatta I want to stay here long-term and enjoy my football. ”

Matterson said while Farah was entitled to his opinion, “I respect him as a guy and I think most of this conversation took place when I was already gone.”

“I haven’t seen or spoken to him since,” said Matterson.

Matterson said the eels have come a long way since their first stay in blue and gold.

“I sat down with BA [coach Brad Arthur], we talked honestly, we were together before, and after this conversation I found that the club itself had grown massively and that there was a great opportunity for me and the players here to write history and I wanted to be there, ”he said.

Matterson’s departure has now paved the way for Michael Chee Kam and Luciano Leilua to take out the # 12 jersey.

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading