Mondelez patents process the amount of sugar in chocolate

Dive overview:

Mondelez International patented a process for the production of chocolate using soluble corn fiber to reduce sugar and calorie content. The process could reduce the sugar in chocolate products by up to 50% while maintaining the sweet taste that consumers expect or that have significant consequences for the composition of the chocolate, according to the patent. The patent has been filed under Kraft Foods, but the intellectual property is owned by Mondelez, reflecting the fact that both companies were together at the same time.

Applications can be chocolate bars, as well as fillings in a chocolate shell or inclusion in baked goods such as cookies, pastries or cakes, the patent noted. The new composition can also be used for chocolate coatings, in the form of chocolate sprinkles or flakes, or used in nut spreads.

“Consumers and public health bodies are increasingly concerned about the sugar content of foods and especially about the sugar content of confectionery such as chocolate,” the patent said. “Confectionery that contains less sugar and / or fewer calories, which can be called ‘light’ and / or ‘sugar-free’ products, is therefore becoming increasingly popular.”

Dive Insight:

The use of a more natural ingredient can be of interest to producers of chocolate products and consumers who want to reduce the sugar tax in the treats they buy. According to a recent study, people would rather limit their sugar intake instead of replacing it with artificial sweeteners, so soluble corn fiber can be a good solution.

Consumers increasingly regard foods and beverages as too sweet and are concerned about weight gain, diabetes, cavities and other negative health effects associated with excessive sugar consumption. As this perception spreads, the industry would probably prefer to offer low-sugar products using recognizable ingredients rather than having consumers manage their consumption by buying less packaged foods and beverages.

Mondelez offers a variety of chocolate products that this new fiber could possibly be used on, including Cadbury, Milka, Toblerone, Tate’s and Chip’s Ahoy. This new chocolate making process can make claims for sugar with a reduced sugar content possible and give the company an even greater share of the busy chocolate market. The key lies in maintaining a naturally sweet taste and an acceptable texture and mouthfeel.

According to Food Navigator, the company Promate used soluble corn fiber from Tate & Lyle to test chocolate products on a consumer testing panel. The members of the panel indicated very similar scores for the buying intent between the control for full sugar chocolate and the chocolate with reduced sugar, according to the publication.

New product launches with claims for the “little / no / reduced sugar” label increased by 45% in 2017 compared to five years earlier, Kerry thought. Products with claims ‘without artificial sweeteners’ climbed 4.4% and products with ‘no added sugars’ increased by 2.6% in the same period.

Given the increased interest in reducing sugar in foods and beverages, other chocolate makers have developed methods and products to achieve that goal. The most recent efforts to sweeten products with less sugar are aimed at adding natural alternatives such as stevia, agave or monk fruit; changing the structure of the sugar; adding low-glucose syrup; or with flavorings.

Nestlé has patented a technique for using cocoa fruit pulp to sweeten chocolate that does not require extra refined sugar. The company also developed an “airy, porous sugar” with 30% less sugar and used it in a chocolate bar marketed in the UK and Ireland in 2018. And last year the Israeli Stauss Group said it had made a milk chocolate with 30% less sugar and more dietary fiber – another health aspect that consumers are looking for.

Because these companies respond to consumer demand, they also use a built-in audience of chocolate lovers. Growth in the American chocolate market – driven by interest in premium varieties, sugar-free and dark chocolate products – is expected to exceed $ 30 billion next year, according to a 2016 TechSci Research report.