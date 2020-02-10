Monday’s first things first – Adweek

Welcome to First Things First, Adweek’s new daily resource for marketers. We publish the content every morning under First Things First on Adweek.com (like this post). However, if you want it to go straight to your inbox, you can sign up for the email here.

Outlook for retail for 2020: this is what you can expect in the areas of fashion, restaurants and more

Retail is a battlefield today, with the wealthy companies Amazon, Target and Walmart fighting for market share and offering consumers cheaper and cheaper goods that are subsidized by their balance sheets. This is putting increasing pressure on competitors to be more creative than ever and to motivate shoppers to visit both their physical and online stores. In December, Adweek outlined a number of general retail trends we’ll see this year, including more media networks, voice shopping, personalization, enhancing the customer experience, and increasing awareness of consumer privacy. But important trends are also developing within certain segments.

This small independent Chicago agency was behind two of the best Super Bowl ads of the year

Aside from being one of the top rated Super Bowl ads this year, what do Rocket Mortgages “Comfortable” have with Jason Momoa and Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray in common? They were founded by the same small, independent agency: Chicago’s Highdive. Highdive is a full-service creative shop that was launched in 2016 by DDB veterans Mark Gross and Chad Broude, both of whom act as CCOs. There are currently between 11 and 50 employees listed on LinkedIn. The agency faced particularly challenging circumstances in producing the Jeep ad, but was able to bring the project together to the delight of the brand and viewers.

How brands fight back when their product is knocked off at Amazon

Copycat products are widespread thanks to the increasing number of third-party providers on Amazon. Of these, 1.2 million were added in 2019. The availability of these products on Amazon is a real problem for brands that want to control the quality, customer experience and reputation. And fighting them can be an endless process. Even if a brand detects that a product is counterfeit and Amazon no longer allows the listing, 10 to 20 more listings will appear in the meantime, says David Barnett, CEO of the consumer electronics accessories brand PopSockets. “It’s like Whac-A-Mole,” he says. “You almost always lose sales to one or two counterfeiters.”

Question the ageism problem of advertising

In advertising, 62% of employees are under 45 years old, the average age is 40.2 years and has remained practically the same for more than a decade. At least in part this is the result of “(fetishizing) youth in advertising as if it were a magical elixir for creativity and innovation,” said Ian Sohn, WPP’s global customer leader. The other element, Son explains, is that income challenges often lead to efforts to make work more affordable – dropping larger (older) salaries to make room for smaller (younger) wages. “A situation arises in which advertising professionals of a certain age have to change the way we think, work and vote for us and peers,” says Sohn.

