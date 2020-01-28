Monday's best deals: Sony ANC headphones, Tile Gold Box, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more

The best offers of the dayThe best offers of the dayThe best offers from the Internet that are updated daily.

A windshield wiper sale, 2 TB Seagate Firecuda, a foam roller, and a gold box addendum list Monday’s best deals on the Internet.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to ensure you never miss a deal.

The best technical offers of today

The best iPad for everyone is available from Best Buy and Amazon for just $ 249. Unless you really need an iPad Pro, the latest generation tablet is the perfect device for all the iPad things you want. This model has a 10.2-inch display, first generation Apple Pencil support, Smart Connector functions for better accessories and 3 GB of RAM.

$ 249 for 32 GB is a great price for the 32 GB model. If you missed the Black Friday sale, this is a good time to buy.

$ 250

From Amazon

44 Purchase by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

eBay is currently offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones, the Sony WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones. If you agree with the outdated manufacturer, this is the case.

While stocks last, you can grab them and mute the world around you. That’s $ 100 less than buying new and cheaper than ever. While this is still a big investment, if you spend a lot of time on noisy planes and trains, or work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet room, you won’t find better headphones.

If you missed it last week, it’s back! If your router doesn’t have enough ethernet ports, this 8 port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is an inexpensive and easy way to fix this. The best price we’ve ever seen is around $ 17.

Do you want to reduce latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A more powerful Plex server? Ethernet is the only way.

Unlike many switch deals we’ve published here, this device offers management software that gives you some controls to configure, secure, and monitor your network.

For information, shipping begins in February.

$ 17

From Amazon

750 purchased from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

If you ignore the red-black, aggressive design and have the ability to change drives (you do), this is a solid companion to crouch with during the inevitable winter storms.

The 15.6-inch gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 has an AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8 GB RAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and a disappointing 1 TB SATA hard drive. With a cheap gaming PC you can every teenager who thinks Fortnite is good.

And for less than $ 500, it’s a perfect game without costing an arm and a leg.

$ 460

From Amazon

32 items purchased from readersG / O Media can receive a commission

Tile trackers help you find your belongings if you lose them, and right now you can pick up a few for cheap ones. Today’s Gold Box lowers the price of a whole range of tile trackers. Prices start at just $ 13.

If you or a family member keep losing your keys, this is a good opportunity to prevent it. After you have connected the device, the tile app on your smartphone can ping it via Bluetooth and trigger a beep to help you find it. Super helpful, isn’t it?

Keep in mind that these discounts are only valid until the end of the day. Get yours before you lose.

$ 40

From Amazon

397 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$ 15

From Amazon

77 purchased from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$ 28

From Amazon

41 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$ 40

From Amazon

28 items purchased from readersG / O Media can receive a commission

The FireCuda from Seagate is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives on the market. This is largely thanks to the integrated 8 GB flash memory, which you can use to speed up your trade fair stand and shorten loading times. Not for nothing, but it would work for your PC too.

This is the best price we have ever seen and it matches the one on Prime Day.

$ 60

From Amazon

690 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

The best real estate deals of today

I love babies. They are cute and smell good (if they don’t poop). But there’s no denying that babies are very gross. They need to be cleaned up thoroughly, either because of accidents, powdered milk or milk spilled on them, or if you feel stupid. Keep them nice and clean around the clock with a pack of 10 soft terry towels. Three different colors are marked on Amazon. Get white, blue stripes, or blue tigers for $ 4.

$ 4

From Amazon

3 Purchase by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

$ 4

From Amazon

4 Purchase by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

$ 4

From Amazon

G / O Media can receive a commission

If you have a lot of smart devices in your home, why not make them more intelligent? You can get a pack of four Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $ 21 if you use the promo code E22PXEVO, The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can turn off the lights throughout the room and from your smartphone.

$ 21

From amazon, use the code E22PXEVO

100 media purchased from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

The worst time you find yourself needing new wipers is when they flow out and you can’t see any shit. We’ve all been through that. Never get stuck in such a situation again. You can purchase a new pair of wipers for just $ 10 in today’s Michelin Gold Wiper Box on Amazon.

Remember, this is a gold box sale, so prices are for today only and while supplies last.

$ 11

From Amazon

2491 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$ 10

From Amazon

236 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

At the moment, Huckberry is reducing a ton of Yamazaki products to 15%. If you are not familiar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not much money. Whether you want to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, the toilet paper holder, the side tables or the storage trolley or just want to store your keys more intelligently, there is something for everyone in this offer.

Shep, our favorite defector and the least talented Pokemon trainer, was super funny for these Yamazaki goods. So you know they’re good.

Prices start at just $ 17. So take a few pieces before they are out of stock.

The best lifestyle offers today

Are you ready for the next big snow storm? With the Winter Whiteout Sale from Backcountry you can arm yourself. Save up to 30% on equipment and clothing from Backcountry now through January 31st. If you don’t have a good jacket, now is the time to buy one. Backcountry has hooded jackets, insulated jackets, and more in this week-long offer.

Do you need a pair of sneakers that can perform double? The men’s 520v5 running shoe was developed for hard workouts, but is also comfortable enough to walk around Target and run errands after leaving the gym. You can buy a pair of these running shoes for just $ 29 at Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The shoes come with New Balance comfort inserts and a firm, yet flexible midsole.

This price is only for today as it is today’s daily deal in Joe’s New Balance Outlet.

Start your foamies for just $ 13 with this discounted Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller. This small roller carries up to 250 pounds and simulates a post-workout sports massage using the compression of your body weight. It’s great, painful stuff. Get yours

If your fitness goals are still met, you can continue to sell protein and pre-workout supplements today. In this gold box you will find options from Quest, Optimum, Dymatize, Vega Sport and much more at prices starting at USD 13.

Here you will find everything you need to increase and maximize your training energy. Keep in mind that these discounts are only valid until the end of the day. So get a ton and save a lot of money in the long run. Keep an eye out for the 15% coupon with Subscribe and Save.

Are you looking for a stylish new jacket to add to your wardrobe? If you already own a few crewnecks, thermal jackets and henleys, one of these flint and tinder jackets is the perfect option for you. Currently, the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket at Huckberry costs $ 161, which is a 35% discount. The Flint and Tinder waxed trucker jacket lined with wool costs $ 229 (20% off).

When we start buying winter clothes, the weather may feel constant, as if the snow is approaching. At the moment, you can prepare for colder weather by filling your closet with Jachs clothes. You can combine fleece crew neck and hooded henleys to get two at Jachs for $ 38. Just use the promo code 2FLC at checkout.

Don’t let the nasal hair mess up your otherwise beautiful face. If you’re on the hairier side, you can now easily clean your nose, ears, and eyebrows. The Philips Norelco nose hair trimmer costs only $ 7 on Amazon. It is powered by lithium AA batteries for maximum strength and made with stainless steel blades. You can choose from two interchangeable trimming elements that ensure nose and skin-friendly precision.

$ 7

From Amazon

Acquired in 1928 from readersG / O Media, can receive a commission

The best gaming deals today

Are you craving more for Geralt after ending the first season on Netflix? At the moment, you can buy the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $ 10 cheaper than the sticker price on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes all of the enhancements and DLCs released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map, and a compendium.

However, PS4 and Xbox owners have a better deal. At the moment, the same game only costs $ 20. Do you love this tax exchange, Amirite?

$ 20

From Amazon

378 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$ 20

From Amazon

1085 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

$ 50

From Amazon

295 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

technology

camp

power

Audio

Home theater

Computer accessories

PC parts

mobile devices

photography

At home

household goods

Smart home

kitchen

Tools & Auto

travel

lifestyle

clothing

Beauty & care

Camping & outdoors

fitness

media

Movies & TV

Books & comics

gift Cards

Gaming

peripherals

PC

Playstation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo

Toys & board games

Offers you may have missed

Do you need a small multi-port charger that you can easily put in your pocket when traveling? This RAVPower 3-port travel charger only costs $ 10 on Amazon if you use a coupon code KINJA230 at checkout. This USB charger has three connections and Smart 2.0 technology, which detects connected devices and automatically adjusts the output to ensure faster and optimal charging.

$ 10

From Amazon

142 purchased from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

Are you thinking about picking up a Pixel 3a or a Pixel 3a XL? Amazon makes it easy to choose by adding a $ 100 gift card. Gizmodo says that the Pixel 3a “Google made the cheapest cell phone on the market.”

This is a bargain considering that the phones are pretty good and an Amazon gift card is said to be cash.

Both have all the Google features you’d expect from a premium Android phone, great camera, and extremely long battery life. If you are even a little interested in a new phone, this is a great deal.

https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Memory-Phone-Unlocked/dp/B07RX2XX8N

$ 429

From Amazon

G / O Media can receive a commission

With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 4K Class M Smart TV is a bargain for $ 650. It also works with AirPlay, which means you can use your Apple product Stream movies, shows, music and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and apps.

If you are traveling with your family out of the country, you need a safe place to keep everyone’s passports. You want to purchase a travel wallet and family passport, though this is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. You can cut out the $ 1 coupon on the page and use the coupon code YSBUQZ43 to get this for $ 14.

Up to six passports, tickets, four to ten cards, cash and travel documents can be stored in the wallet. You don’t have to worry about someone stealing your data as the wallet has an integrated RFID lock to protect your personal information.

$ 16

From amazon, use the code FAMTRAVEL

721 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current glasses or hate them, you will want to check this sale of 30% off lenses and 20% glasses at EyeBuyDirect. Simply enter the voucher code SPECSALE save at checkout. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to see.

Anyone looking for new full rim glasses on the market can take a look at the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you are tired of normal black frames and want a hint of color, you will love the matt pink glasses by Dutchess.

You may not think it’s time to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, including boat shoes. At the moment you can save up to 60% on the half-yearly sale of Sperry Outlet. This release includes boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots and much more.

The Give’r 4-season glove promises to keep your hands warm and dry even in the harshest winter storms, and now you can buy them for a cool $ 90. These sturdy, waterproof, insulated gloves are made of leather and are lined with Thinsulate on the inside.

According to Give’r, with these gloves you are safe even if you grab a “burning piece of wood from the fire” and keep yourself warm, even if you ice fish at -25 degrees.

For a lot of people, $ 90 seems like a lot for a pair of gloves. But after what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re worth the price. (For your information, if you’re looking for a darker shade for your gloves, you can buy the same glove for $ 105 in an exclusive chestnut color.)

If you have a Nintendo Switch on the Internet. During the holidays, you can now get a good deal on the LEGO Harry Potter collection. This is due to the Black Friday price (which is $ 10 cheaper on Amazon). The collection contains two games on a cassette, years 1-4 and years 5-7. Good luck fighting Voldemort!

$ 20

From Amazon

545 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

The cold weather can really dry out your sinuses and leave everything stuck. Avoid feeling more like crap in bad weather by getting a humidifier. You can purchase the TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for just $ 70 on Amazon if you cut out the $ 10 coupon and use the coupon code KINJA277,

The humidifier has a warm mist function with three temperature levels for winter use. You can adjust the fog emission, the fog temperature and the humidity. Depending on when you want to use it, you can set a timer and activate sleep mode. The humidifier can work for up to 46 hours with just one fill.

$ 70

From amazon Use the code KINJA277

126 purchased from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

It is time to put away the light blankets and pull out the durable duvet. If your duvet has seen better days, you can now bargain with a Buffy duvet. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for a $ 20 discount if you use the coupon code CLOUD20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s most popular comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter duvet that keeps you cool all night.

You know, Buffy offers a 7-day trial of “Try Before You Buy”. After the test, you will be charged and will see your $ 20 discount. This promotion is valid until January 28th.

To update: It’s back!

Why eat something simple when you can drizzle it with hot honey? Get a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $ 7 from Amazon. 12 oz each The bottle is doused with chili peppers to give the kick that spices up every meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussels sprouts).

$ 7

From Amazon

4352 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

If you want to expand your Harry Potter collection, you can do it for just $ 10. You can pick up a Harry Potter wand from Noble Collections for $ 7 at Walmart. Each wand comes with a wand box and matching 3D bookmark.

You won’t know who you get as a wand because it’s a ~ riddle ~. Series 2 contains the Elder Wand. So you don’t have to murder anyone to get that. You only have to spend $ 7. Or you can get Sirius Black’s wand or Severus Snape’s wand, you won’t know until you open it!

If you’ve been waiting for a cute Nintendo Switch Lite discount, this is your chance. You can currently withdraw $ 20 from Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best core system deals we’ve seen.

If you lived under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller screen

Handheld only, non-removable Joy-Con

Costs $ 100 less

Choose between gray, turquoise and yellow. Make sure you act quickly. There is no telling how long this item will be in stock.

Tear up these Amazon boxes with this reduced pocket knife. Despite its small size, this steel blade offers many useful functions, including a bottle opener, a lanyard hole and a liner lock. It’s also only $ 8.

$ 8

From Amazon

2184 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

The only thing I want to do this weekend is to take a nap on the couch all day. I plan to take a few breaks in between to eat what my sister cooks for dinner. If you’re just like me, you know that a good blanket is essential for your nap on the couch. If you use promo code KINJAC032, you can now purchase the Sable Throw Blanket 60 “x 80 blanket for $ 12.

$ 12

From amazon, use the code KINJAC032

407 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

25% discount on sale Under Armor Outlet | Coupon code GOALSPhoto: UA Outlet

It’s cold as hell outside, but that can’t stop you from exercising. If you prefer to run on a treadmill outside than inside, you don’t have to freeze there. At the moment, you can stock up on long-sleeved shirts, insulated pants, and more in the Under Armor Outlet during this 25 percent discount offer. Simply enter the voucher code GATES For orders over $ 100 at checkout.

Do you need a new pair of kicks? Well, run, don’t go down to this Adidas sale. At the moment you get a 25% discount at Adidas if you use the voucher code jan25 at checkout. This is for sales items (women, men, children), not full price items. Free shipping on orders over $ 49. A code is not required.

The cold winter weather is finally here, so it’s time to stock up on clothes to keep warm. If you don’t want to pay the full price for jackets and snow pants, don’t. Instead, shop at the Backcountry Pre-Semi Annual Sale to get up to 50% off brands you already know and love. During this sale, you can save Patagonia, Marmot, Sorel, The North Face, Fjallraven, Prana and more. Shop now through January 31st.

Do you need to order last minute winter gear? This REI outlet sale offers deals for products you already love. Right now, you can save $ 10 by spending $ 50 (discount is applied automatically at checkout). You can give the VSCO Girl (or Boy) a Hydro Flask in your life. Do you know an enthusiastic hiker? Make sure you have a new backpack that stores all the important things and shoes that secure your feet on the trails.

Up to 75% discount on Outwear | Jachs | Promotion code WNTR

I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it’s cold outside. If you somehow made it through mid-January without a winter coat, you’re pretty brave. Stop suffering, get a new winter coat. At the moment, Jachs has up to 75% discount on outwear. Just use the promo code Wntr at the cash register, which will lower prices directly down.

And as always with Jachs there is a free return for all orders!