BOYS BASKETBALL =

Bennett County 58, Colome 37

Lemmon 73, Rapid City Christian 49

Platte-Geddes 54, Gregory 40

Tea Area 76, Aberdeen Roncalli 41

Timber Lake 64, Bison 14

Viborg-Hurley 61, Howard 29

Walthill, born 68, Flandreau Indians 48

West Central 60, Hamlin 57

West Sioux, Iowa 86, Dakota Valley 73

281 conference tournament =

First round =

Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 51

Sanborn Central / Woonsocket 55, James Valley Christian 40

DVC tournament

First round =

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Oldham-Ramona / Rutland 47

GIRL BASKETBALL =

Beresford 57, Madison 45

Bon Homme 48, Chamberlain 46

Canistota 51, Freeman Academy / Marion 15

Dakota Valley 42, West Sioux, Iowa 39

Flandreau Indian 74, Walthill, 34

Herreid / Selby Area 55, South Border, N.D. 30

Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 57

Tripp-Delmont / Armor 41, Colome 36

281 conference tournament =

First round =

Sanborn Central / Woonsocket 53, Iroquois 27

Wolsey-Wessington 41, James Valley Christian 38

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Langford 48

Corsica / Stickney 54, White River 47

Ethan 54, Faulkton 30

Parkston 44, Hamlin 35

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Sioux Valley 39

St. Thomas More 57, McCook Central / Montrose 55

Winner 59, Lennox 54

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

