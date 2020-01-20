BOYS BASKETBALL =
Bennett County 58, Colome 37
Lemmon 73, Rapid City Christian 49
Platte-Geddes 54, Gregory 40
Tea Area 76, Aberdeen Roncalli 41
Timber Lake 64, Bison 14
Viborg-Hurley 61, Howard 29
Walthill, born 68, Flandreau Indians 48
West Central 60, Hamlin 57
West Sioux, Iowa 86, Dakota Valley 73
281 conference tournament =
First round =
Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 51
Sanborn Central / Woonsocket 55, James Valley Christian 40
DVC tournament
First round =
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Oldham-Ramona / Rutland 47
GIRL BASKETBALL =
Beresford 57, Madison 45
Bon Homme 48, Chamberlain 46
Canistota 51, Freeman Academy / Marion 15
Dakota Valley 42, West Sioux, Iowa 39
Flandreau Indian 74, Walthill, 34
Herreid / Selby Area 55, South Border, N.D. 30
Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 57
Tripp-Delmont / Armor 41, Colome 36
281 conference tournament =
First round =
Sanborn Central / Woonsocket 53, Iroquois 27
Wolsey-Wessington 41, James Valley Christian 38
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 66, Langford 48
Corsica / Stickney 54, White River 47
Ethan 54, Faulkton 30
Parkston 44, Hamlin 35
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Sioux Valley 39
St. Thomas More 57, McCook Central / Montrose 55
Winner 59, Lennox 54
___
