BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Alcester-Hudson 39, Scotland 32

Canistota 58, Ethan 56

Clark / Willow Lake 79, Great Plains Lutheran 45

Deuel 52, Flandreau Indian 42

Dupree 66, Bison 22

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Chester 36

Florence / Henry 63, Wilmot 53

Marty Indian 75, Avon 42

Oelrichs 57, Sioux County, Neb 48

Oldham-Ramona / Rutland 53, Iroquois 40

Platte-Geddes 69, Tripp-Delmont / Armor 47

Redfield 57, Faulkton 55

St. Francis Indian 91, Takini 65

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

Bridgewater-Emery 72, Freeman Academy / Marion 14

Chester 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Colman-Egan 53, Castlewood 37

DeSmet 41, Miller 37

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Baltic 40

Ethan 62, Canistota 24

Herreid / Selby Area 70, Napoleon / Gackle-Streeter, N.D. 37

Hitchcock-Tulare 63, Aberdeen Christian 43

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 50

North Central Co-Op 53, Southern Border, N.D. 47

Oldham-Ramona / Rutland 59, Iroquois 56

Scotland 58, Alcester-Hudson 50

St. Francis Indian 64, Takini 24

Sully Buttes 52, Philip 45

Tripp-Delmont / Armor 59, Platte-Geddes 34

Waubay / Summit 51, Sisseton 50

Waverly-South Shore 46, Webster 21

Winner 86, Crow Creek 48

Wynot, Neb. 56, Viborg-Hurley 43

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

