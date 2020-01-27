KTIV Web Logo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Ainsworth 55, Gothenburg 53

Allen 58, Walthill 49

McCook 75, Valentine 50

Ogallala 73, Broken Arch 39

Boys Town 44, Columbus Scotus 41

Central conference

Holdrege 50, Schuyler 47

Crossroads Conference Tournament =

Quarterfinals =

Shelby / Rising City 78, Nebraska Lutheran 48

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

Ainsworth 39, Valentine 33

Ogallala 78, Minden 45

Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 42

Pender 45, Madison 21

Randolph 45, Wausa 28

Wakefield-Allen 65, Homer 62

Wynot 56, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 43

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Bishop Neumann 25

Central conference

Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 5

Holdrege 38, Lexington 29

Crossroads Conference Tournament =

Quarterfinals =

Exeter / Milligan 63, Hampton 40

Shelby / Rising City 45, Bruning-Davenport / Shickley 44

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Arlington 49, Douglas County West 44

Platteview 51, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Syracuse 48, Fort Calhoun 29

Wahoo 55, Raymond Central 21

Nebraska Frontier Conference

Quarterfinals =

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Eckstein Christian 21

Activity conference of the republican level

East Division =

Cambridge 53, Bertrand 44

Medicine Valley 53, Arapahoe 36

Southern Valley 44, Alma 36

West department =

Dundy County-Stratton 38, Maxwell 33

Wauneta Palisade 49, Paxton 32

Southwest conference tournament

Broken arch 62, Cozad 22

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

