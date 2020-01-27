BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
Ainsworth 55, Gothenburg 53
Allen 58, Walthill 49
McCook 75, Valentine 50
Ogallala 73, Broken Arch 39
Boys Town 44, Columbus Scotus 41
Central conference
Holdrege 50, Schuyler 47
Crossroads Conference Tournament =
Quarterfinals =
Shelby / Rising City 78, Nebraska Lutheran 48
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
Ainsworth 39, Valentine 33
Ogallala 78, Minden 45
Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 42
Pender 45, Madison 21
Randolph 45, Wausa 28
Wakefield-Allen 65, Homer 62
Wynot 56, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 43
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Bishop Neumann 25
Central conference
Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 5
Holdrege 38, Lexington 29
Crossroads Conference Tournament =
Quarterfinals =
Exeter / Milligan 63, Hampton 40
Shelby / Rising City 45, Bruning-Davenport / Shickley 44
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Arlington 49, Douglas County West 44
Platteview 51, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Syracuse 48, Fort Calhoun 29
Wahoo 55, Raymond Central 21
Nebraska Frontier Conference
Quarterfinals =
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Eckstein Christian 21
Activity conference of the republican level
East Division =
Cambridge 53, Bertrand 44
Medicine Valley 53, Arapahoe 36
Southern Valley 44, Alma 36
West department =
Dundy County-Stratton 38, Maxwell 33
Wauneta Palisade 49, Paxton 32
Southwest conference tournament
Broken arch 62, Cozad 22
___
