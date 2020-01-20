BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
AGWSR, Ackley 78, Clarksville 30
Alburnett 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 55
Allen, No. 83, Whiting 18
Ankeny Centennial 69, Ankeny 61
Ankeny Christian Academy 68, Northern Mahaska, New Sharon 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Union Community, LaPorte City 45
BCLUW, Conrad 62, Colo-NESCO 30
Beckman, Dyersville 82, Solon 66
Camanche 78, Anamosa 40
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 55
Central City 48, Dunkerton 38
Charles City 78, Independence 54
Colfax-Mingo 76, West Central Valley, Stuart 51
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, OT
Danville 76, Fairfield 63
Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, OT
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Tripoli 44
Dubuque, Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Earlham 68, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64
East Marshall, LeGrand 57, Belle Plaine 50
Eldon Cardinal 69, Twin Cedars, Bussey 52
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 57
Grand View Christian 57, South Hardin 44
Grundy Center 45, South Tama County, Tama 37
Iowa City West 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 31
Janesville 62, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50
Jesup 50, Hudson 49
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 71, Clarinda 64
Logan-Magnolia 55, West Monona 41
Marion 66, Oelwein 25
Montezuma 77, English Valleys, Northern English 43
Mount Pleasant 70, New London 65
OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 33
Oskaloosa 62, Chariton 52
Panorama, Panora 62, Nodaway Valley 59
Pella 78, PCM, Monroe 58
Pella Christian 71, West Marshall, State Center 54
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 41
Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41
Sidney 80, Clarinda Academy 35
South Central Calhoun 76, Alta-Aurelia 56
St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, River Valley, Correctionville 31
Van Meter 48, winter set 46
WACO, Wayland 51, Van Buren, Keosauqua 29
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Dike-New Hartford 42
Waukon 52, Spring Grove, Min. 44
West Branch 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, OT
West Fork, Sheffield 50, Rockford 37
West Harrison, Mondamin 59, Glidden-Ralston 42
West Sioux 86, Dakota Valley, S.D. 73
Western Christian 74, Spirit Lake 62
Woodward-Granger 53, Greene County 26, OT
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
B-G-M vs. Sigourney, ppd.
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
AGWSR, Ackley 55, Clarksville 47
Alburnett 44, East Buchanan, Winthrop 36
Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 31
BCLUW, Conrad 49, Colo-NESCO 48
Bishop Garrigan 73, Humboldt 33
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sioux City, East 51
Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Monticello 33
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47
Central City 38, Dunkerton 33
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 39
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Beckman, Dyersville 43
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
Creston 71, Clarke, Osceola 26
Dakota Valley, S.D. 42, West Sioux 39
Danville 49, Mount Pleasant 45
Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 78, Ames 57
Dubuque, Senior 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
East Mills 57, Essex 22
East Union, Afton 56, Orient-Macksburg 47
Fairfield 59, Martensdale-St. Marys 54
Grand View Christian 47, South Hardin 30
Grundy Center 57, South Tama County, Tama 24
Harlan 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35
Iowa City West 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
Jesup 54, Hudson 44
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 71, Clarinda 50
Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona 56, OT
Lynnville-Sully 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
MVAO-CO-U 75, Riverside, Oakland 25
Marshalltown 52, Des Moines, Roosevelt 47
Melcher-Dallas 48, Moulton-Udell 25
Montezuma 61, English Valleys, Northern English 23
Mount Ayr 74, Murray 19
Panorama, Panora 61, Nodaway Valley 54
Pella 69, PCM, Monroe 33
Perry 62, Saydel 22
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 64, Lisbon 44
Ridge View 52, OA-BCIG 36
Sheldon 65, Rock Valley 57
Shenandoah 48, Tri-Center, Neola 28
South Central Calhoun 46, Alta-Aurelia 33
St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, River Valley, Correctionville 22
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 57, Phoenix Christian, Ariz. 38
Van Buren, Keosauqua 63, WACO, Wayland 20
Wahlert, Dubuque 40, Cedar Rapids, Washington 38
Washington 46, Louisa-Muscatine 17
West Branch 74, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 27
West Central Valley, Stuart 57, Colfax-Mingo 39
West Fork, Sheffield 44, Rockford 20
West Liberty 49, Regina, Iowa City 38
Western Christian 71, Spirit Lake 32
Winter set 49, Van Meter 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57
Woodward-Granger 49, Greene County 23
Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/