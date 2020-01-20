KTIV Web Logo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

AGWSR, Ackley 78, Clarksville 30

Alburnett 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 55

Allen, No. 83, Whiting 18

Ankeny Centennial 69, Ankeny 61

Ankeny Christian Academy 68, Northern Mahaska, New Sharon 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Union Community, LaPorte City 45

BCLUW, Conrad 62, Colo-NESCO 30

Beckman, Dyersville 82, Solon 66

Camanche 78, Anamosa 40

Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 55

Central City 48, Dunkerton 38

Charles City 78, Independence 54

Colfax-Mingo 76, West Central Valley, Stuart 51

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41, OT

Danville 76, Fairfield 63

Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, OT

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Tripoli 44

Dubuque, Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Earlham 68, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64

East Marshall, LeGrand 57, Belle Plaine 50

Eldon Cardinal 69, Twin Cedars, Bussey 52

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 57

Grand View Christian 57, South Hardin 44

Grundy Center 45, South Tama County, Tama 37

Iowa City West 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 31

Janesville 62, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50

Jesup 50, Hudson 49

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 71, Clarinda 64

Logan-Magnolia 55, West Monona 41

Marion 66, Oelwein 25

Montezuma 77, English Valleys, Northern English 43

Mount Pleasant 70, New London 65

OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 33

Oskaloosa 62, Chariton 52

Panorama, Panora 62, Nodaway Valley 59

Pella 78, PCM, Monroe 58

Pella Christian 71, West Marshall, State Center 54

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 72, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 41

Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41

Sidney 80, Clarinda Academy 35

South Central Calhoun 76, Alta-Aurelia 56

St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, River Valley, Correctionville 31

Van Meter 48, winter set 46

WACO, Wayland 51, Van Buren, Keosauqua 29

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Dike-New Hartford 42

Waukon 52, Spring Grove, Min. 44

West Branch 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, OT

West Fork, Sheffield 50, Rockford 37

West Harrison, Mondamin 59, Glidden-Ralston 42

West Sioux 86, Dakota Valley, S.D. 73

Western Christian 74, Spirit Lake 62

Woodward-Granger 53, Greene County 26, OT

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

B-G-M vs. Sigourney, ppd.

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

AGWSR, Ackley 55, Clarksville 47

Alburnett 44, East Buchanan, Winthrop 36

Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 31

BCLUW, Conrad 49, Colo-NESCO 48

Bishop Garrigan 73, Humboldt 33

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sioux City, East 51

Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Monticello 33

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47

Central City 38, Dunkerton 33

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, Eagle Grove 39

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Beckman, Dyersville 43

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33

Creston 71, Clarke, Osceola 26

Dakota Valley, S.D. 42, West Sioux 39

Danville 49, Mount Pleasant 45

Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 78, Ames 57

Dubuque, Senior 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

East Mills 57, Essex 22

East Union, Afton 56, Orient-Macksburg 47

Fairfield 59, Martensdale-St. Marys 54

Grand View Christian 47, South Hardin 30

Grundy Center 57, South Tama County, Tama 24

Harlan 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35

Iowa City West 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Jesup 54, Hudson 44

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 71, Clarinda 50

Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona 56, OT

Lynnville-Sully 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

MVAO-CO-U 75, Riverside, Oakland 25

Marshalltown 52, Des Moines, Roosevelt 47

Melcher-Dallas 48, Moulton-Udell 25

Montezuma 61, English Valleys, Northern English 23

Mount Ayr 74, Murray 19

Panorama, Panora 61, Nodaway Valley 54

Pella 69, PCM, Monroe 33

Perry 62, Saydel 22

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 64, Lisbon 44

Ridge View 52, ​​OA-BCIG 36

Sheldon 65, Rock Valley 57

Shenandoah 48, Tri-Center, Neola 28

South Central Calhoun 46, Alta-Aurelia 33

St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, River Valley, Correctionville 22

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 57, Phoenix Christian, Ariz. 38

Van Buren, Keosauqua 63, WACO, Wayland 20

Wahlert, Dubuque 40, Cedar Rapids, Washington 38

Washington 46, Louisa-Muscatine 17

West Branch 74, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 27

West Central Valley, Stuart 57, Colfax-Mingo 39

West Fork, Sheffield 44, Rockford 20

West Liberty 49, Regina, Iowa City 38

Western Christian 71, Spirit Lake 32

Winter set 49, Van Meter 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57

Woodward-Granger 49, Greene County 23

