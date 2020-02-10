Monday Night Football on Sky Sports: Matches come on MNF

You’ve had a difficult start to the working week, but it’s good, there’s football on TV – Monday Night Football.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher offer the perfect tonic for an unfortunate Monday with most weeks with a primetime Premier League game to relieve the pain of starting a new week at the office.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about Monday Night Football on Sky, including games that appear and how you can watch on TV and online.

Monday evening football this week

6 January: No MNF

Football matches on Monday evening

All 8:00 pm UK time kick-offs

February 17: Chelsea v Man Utd

February 24: Liverpool against West Ham

How to watch Monday Night Football

You can watch MNF games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.