Monday night football on Sky Sports: game schedule on MNF

They had a difficult start to the working week, but it’s okay, football is on TV – Monday Night Football.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are the perfect tonic for an unfortunate Monday. A prime-time Premier League game is offered most weeks to help start a new week in the office.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about Monday Night Football on Sky, including upcoming games and how to watch TV and watch online TV.

Monday night football this week

6th January: No MNF

Monday night football games

Every 8pm kick-offs in the UK

February 17: Chelsea v Man Utd

February 24: Liverpool v West Ham

How to watch Monday Night Football

You can follow MNF games live in the Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.