Video: Monday is a pick-of-week with sunny skies, mild temperatures

Updated: 2:20 AM EST February 3, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

ESPECIALLY IN PARTS OF PENNSYLVANIA AND NEW JERSEY. SO THE AREA WILL WORK HIS WORK THROUGH THE NIGHT. MANY GRAY SKIES. MORNING MORNING POSSIBLE START WITH SOME CLOUDS. BUT SUNSHINE COMES BACK AND LOOKS AT THE TEMPERATURES THAT HEAT NICEL IN THE ABOVE 40 YEARS. SOME US MUST TAKE 50 TOMORROW. TUESDAY WE START OK BUT THEN THE CLOUD COVER IS BACK. THAT IS WHY I SAY FROM TOMORROW, BECAUSE THAT MAY BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE WEEK. AWAY FROM THE CITY TEMPERATURES FALL IN THE 20’S. NO BIG PROBLEM. TOMORROW, A COLD START TO THE DAY WITH A FEW CLOUDS AND THEN NICEL HEATING. TOMORROW OVER 50, 14 ABOVE ABOVE FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR. THE SUNSET TOMORROW NIGHT AT 5:00 AM. THE GREATER STORY THIS WEEK WILL BE LATE UP. WEDNESDAY MAY BE A SPOT SHOWER, BUT I DON’T LOOK TOO MUCH. Wednesday evening in the morning of Thursday, a good chance that we could see a snow. SEE WHAT HAPPENS. MILD AIR PRESSES INSIDE. THE SNOW MORNING MORNING BUT THURSDAY AFTERNOON WE GO TO A MIX AND POSSIBLE RAIN. TO FRIDAY IT IS ALL CHANGES IN RAIN. TOTAL SNOWFALL WILL NOT BE SO IMPRESSIVE. Probably in the eastern half of the state to do. – TWO TO FOUR. THIS IS EARLIER. BUT JUST JUST A HEAD FOR WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT LATER THIS WEEK. IF YOU HAVE USED THE MILD AIR, THIS IS EVEN MORE WINTER. ONCE THE SYSTEM GOES TO SEARCH FOR COLOR AIR BACK IN THE PREDICTION. TOMORROW FOR THE WAY IS THE CHOICE OF THE WEEK. AND PLEASANT CONDITIONS AND 50. TUESDAY IS NOT BAD BUT THE CLOUDS THICK DOUBLE. WEDNESDAY THERE ARE A FEW SHOWER-MISSING. EVEN EVEN STILL GETS NIGHT AND THURSDAY TO DAY AND THEREFORE WE GET A SNOW. I THINK THURSDAY THAT SNOW IS IN THE MORNING THAT CHANGES IN A MIX LATE IN THE DAY AND POSSIBLY TO RAIN. WHAT MEANS THE EVENING COMPUTE CAN BE BAD. THAT IS WHY I HAVE MADE A NUISANCE WEATHER’S DAY. FRIDAY IS A NUISANCE WEATHER DAY AS GOOD. LOOKS LIKE IT BEAUTIFUL HEAVY RAIN. WE CAN ONLY GET BEAUTIFUL GOOD RAIN. MAYBE A WEEK FROM TODAY WE HAVE MORE SNO

Video: Monday is a pick-of-week with sunny skies, mild temperatures

Updated: 2:20 AM EST February 3, 2020

Unfortunately, the weather gets worse as the week progresses.

Unfortunately, the weather gets worse as the week progresses.

.