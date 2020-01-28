A day care worker has no work after she has left a rough memory on the belly of a toddler and has asked his mother to bring clean diapers.

Heather Chisum said her son Milo’s daycare center in Florida includes a daily report in her son’s lunch box with notes about her child’s behavior and whether he needs diapers or wipes the next day.

5

A childcare worker in Florida was fired after he wrote a note on the belly of a toddler. Credit: Facebook

5

The message reads: “I no longer have diapers” written in solid letters in green marker Credit: Facebook

But the busy 23-year-old mother forgot to read the note on Sunday – the day before she made the shocking discovery while changing Milo’s diaper.

“I think they wrote in his report yesterday that he needed diapers, and I didn’t see that,” she wrote.

“I am a single mother with a full-time job and two very young children. REQUEST ME THAT I DO NOT READ THE REPORT EVERY DAY.

The message written in green marker reads: “Mom, I no longer have diapers, read my report.”

Huge green letters can be seen covering the entire body of Milo, and Chisum claims that the message would not fade – even after scrubbing it with baby wipes countless times.

She described how she sees “different teachers” when she drops off and picks up her son at the children’s education center of the islands, but claims that none of them informed her that little Milo needed more diapers.

5

Credit: Facebook

This was not even the first time Milo was written – she claimed that a similar memo had been scribbled on Milo’s belly a few months ago.

“Why a large long message had to be written on my son’s belly is beyond me,” said the Miffy mother.

OR WRITE IT ON HIS DIAPER. OR KNOW, JUST ME?!?

“The best part ???? THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME. They did this a few months ago.”

Chisum was so angry with the incident that she apparently pulled both children out of the center, according to the News-Press.

The message, which has been shared more than 27,000 times since it was posted almost 24 hours ago, drew rapid recoil from Facebook users.

“Oh my god! WTH? I would be FURIOUS!” wrote Melissa Fortune.

“This is absolutely disgraceful and very inappropriate,” Debra Chaney sympathized. “You try to earn your damn money and make everything work, not just for yourself, but also for your babies.”

5

The 23-year-old mother sent her two children to this daycare center on Sanibel Island Credit: Facebook

LAST MINUTES

Vid seems to show Kobe Bryant’s helicopter for a ‘fully avoidable’ crash

“HOW F ***** G DARE YOU”

Evan Rachel Wood sparks kickback for branding Kobe Bryant ‘a rapist’

BEAST laid

Nicki Minaj’s brother gets 25 years alive in prison for raping stepdaughter, 11

CAUGHT WITH PANTS DOWN

Disgusting “parking lot poeper” was caught in public eight times

LIFE SPACT

Kobe & wife “said they would never fly together in a helicopter because of security risks”

ORIGINATING

Three bodies recovered from Kobe crash site as shocking photos appear

The school apologized and forbade the teacher on Tuesday for violating childcare professional ethics, Center of the Islands told the newspaper.

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the misery it has caused for the affected family and all our families,” said Cindy Carter DeCosta, executive director of the facility, in a statement to the newspaper. .

“The school immediately took action to remove the teacher from the school.

“We are reviewing the existing protocols to ensure that such a thing no longer occurs.”

5

The teacher was fired for violating the school’s professional ethics, the daycare center said Tuesday Credit: Facebook

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Email us at [email protected] or call 212 416 4552.