Moment furious sun worshipers spark huge brawls with noisy teenagers for playing loud music on packed beach - The Sun

THIS is the shocking moment when a violent mass fight broke out on a popular beach – about the volume of music.

Images filmed on La Perla beach in the Argentinian province of Buenos Aires show a group of sunbathers cruelly clashing with teenagers.

The fight broke out at La Perla Beach in Buenos Aires, Argentina

One beach goer can be seen in the direction of the fight with a stick above his head

According to local media, the fight began after a beach visitor approached a group of young people on the beach near Florsibelo Acosta and asked them to turn down their music.

Reports said the teenagers had parked their cars next to the popular resort and their music was playing loudly with the doors of the car wide open.

Tempers reached the boiling point while hordes of people were thrown on the busy beach in the midst of various thrusts.

Music can still be heard loudly while the enormous scrum is growing in number.

You see a group of men fighting among the beach umbrellas and another man sees a stick lift in the middle of the crowd.

A woman can also be heard shouting: “Call the police!”

It is claimed that after the fight broke out, several people who had fled to their sunbathing area to find their possessions were kissed.

Beachgoers called the police, but allegedly the youth had left the area when the officers arrived.

No arrests have been reported.

According to reports, teenagers parked their cars next to the beach and music blared with the doors open

A sunbather runs away after it has been involved in the scrap

You can see a man pointing at the car in question

A beach visitor tries to put an end to the noise by closing the trunk