Mombaerts survives City's nervous test but wants more consistency

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts joked after his 10-player team hung on to beat Western United 3-2 in a Friday night thriller at AAMI Park that "maybe our players want to test me, if I'm healthy for the new year. "

At 65 years old in April, Mombaerts seems to be in good shape. But some nerve-wracking finishes like this, where his side seemed to throw three points again, could give his heart the kind of training he'd rather avoid.

It was City's best and worst in a single 90-minute package.

Scott Jamieson of City, left, competes for the ball with Dylan Pierias of Western United, right, during round 13. Credit: Getty Images

They were great in the first half and took a 3-0 lead, then they seemed to be able to implode in a crazy 15 minute period towards the end of a match in which they had completely outscored their opponents while looking grateful to hold on. For victory.