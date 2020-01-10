Mombaerts is careful of Brisbane's direct threat as he shuffles the rearguard

Loading...

City lost two games when they triumphed 3-2 against Western United last Friday. In this game they had to take two penalties and Delbridge was knocked out for the second time this season.

Despite the lack of players, Mombaerts is striving to score another three points and maintain pressure on leaders Sydney (the city has four more in the service of Olyroo in Thailand).

“The good news is that Lachie Wales is able to play, he suffered an ankle injury (last week), but he recovered and trained,” said Mombaerts, looking for something positive before the game.

He wants his team to play their cutting-edge game, deny Brisbane’s possession, and Robbie Fowler’s team deny direct football, which brought them rewards the last time these teams met.

” The first time we had to fight Brisbane with the weather, it was the first time we had to play at a very hot temperature and it was windy, it affected the game, they played directly with the wind and we struggled to face it.

” We played very well in the first half against Brisbane. We broke the block slightly and created many opportunities. We scored two goals (but) in the last few minutes we struggled with direct football.

“Our first option is to have more possessions.” If we have the ball, it may be better for us.

” If they play directly now, we can also organize that they cannot play with a higher press in this way.

” I’m sure we can face this team. We are improving now and it is a good opportunity to do more, work well in the press and not allow them to play more directly. ”

Mombaerts has confirmed that he would be interested in signing former star Marco Rojas in the January window, but there are soccer sources that suggest the New Zealand international could land in navy blue again.