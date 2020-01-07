Molson Coors to close the brewery, cut 470 jobs

Loading...

Molson Coors will close its Irwindale, California brewery by September, the company announced. The brewery, which opened in 1980, employs around 470 people.

At the same time, it announced the factory closure, Molson Coors also concluded an agreement with Pabst Brewing Co. and offered Pabst the option to purchase the brewery for $ 150 million by the end of 2020, according to a report filed with the Securities and Exchanges Commission.

Molson Coors announced a plan to cut 400 to 500 jobs as part of a major reorganization in October, but those numbers do not include this closure, Molson Coors said in the release published Monday afternoon. “This move allows us to optimize the footprint of our brewery while streamlining our operations for greater network efficiency,” said Brian Erhardt, the company’s most important integrated supply chain officer, in Monday’s release. “Although it was a very difficult decision, we have additional capacity in our system and the production of Irwindale can be absorbed by other breweries in our network.”

The last few months were full of bad news at Molson Coors.

While sales and net income at the brewery continued to decline, former president and CEO Mark Hunter abruptly announced his retirement, along with a disappointing earnings report in July. He passed the baton to Gavin Hattersley, who since 2015 was head of the company’s American business unit, MillerCoors. After Hunter’s departure, the company remained on the downside. According to the latest earnings report at the end of October, US sales, which represented 67% of its $ 2.8 billion sales in the period, declined by 2.3% compared to the same period last year.

The major reorganization that Hattersley announced in October brought all kinds of cuts. These include closing the Denver office and moving the headquarters to Chicago, closing functional satellite support offices to base them all in Milwaukee, and streamlining the business structure in two business units – North America and Europe – of four earlier. His announcement mentioned the number of job losses, but was not specific about functions or locations.

The California plant being closed is not included in those figures, which means that up to 970 people may lose their jobs this year. According to the press release, the Irwindale brewery made 4.8 million barrels last year and produced several distinctive brews: Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life, MGD, Steel Reserve and Miller 64. According to the release, the closure does not affect the production. The beers made there are transferred to other breweries in Golden, Colorado and Fort Worth, Texas.

According to the press release published by Molson Coors on Monday, the closure of the Irwindale brewery also has no impact on the cost-saving guidelines announced in October. And the reason may be that the closing news comes with an option to sell the brewery to Pabst.

Although Pabst is a legendary American brewery, consolidations and mergers and acquisitions have survived without major own brewing facilities. Pabst opened a traditional brewery in Milwaukee in 2016, but since 1998 has relied on the Molson Coors breweries to produce a major part of its product. In 2015, MillerCoors chose not to renew this agreement because the company would not have the capacity to continue brewing Pabst’s beers. It raised its price to continue brewing there from $ 17 per barrel to $ 42 per barrel. This led to civil proceedings, with a trial that began in November 2018 and ended abruptly weeks later in a secret settlement.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Pabst’s lawyer argued during the trial that MillerCoors earned from this deal $ 70 million to $ 80 million. That is the turnover that the brewer will no longer receive. In November, Pabst signed a long-term agreement to brew most of its beers at the end of 2024 with co-packer City Brewing Company.

Molson Coors’ offer to sell the Irwindale brewery to Pabst can also be an olive branch to try to bury bad blood between the companies. When the dispute between the two raged, MillerCoors closed a brewery in Eden, North Carolina. During the trial, the Pabst CEO said his company offered to buy it for $ 100 million, and Miller Coors went against a bid of $ 750 million. The former brewery was eventually sold to a company that shares the same address with a demolition and site development specialist in Greensboro, North Carolina for $ 2.75 million.

The closure is another sure sign of Molson Coors’ attempts to do what it takes to regain steady growth. While consumers move away from traditional beer, traditional breweries are trying to develop and invest in the types of beverages that they enjoy more.

Weeks after Hattersley took over the helm from Molson Coors, the company took a stake in the non-alcoholic beverage incubator L.A. Libations, which produces better drinks for you, including aloe vera water and turmeric seltzer. According to The Wall Street Journal, sources say that the brewer has a 49% interest.

Last month, Molson Coors also started testing La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee, with an ABV of 4.2%. Moreover, in March MillerCoors introduces vitamin C-boosted hard seltzer brand Vizzy. And in Canada, through a joint venture with cannabis producer Hexo Corp called Truss Beverage Co., Molson Coors is working on producing and distributing brands of cannabis drinks. The first, Flow Glow CBD infused spring water, became available last month.

While large beer companies are struggling to find their position, it will be interesting to see Molson Coors weather the storm – especially given the fact that some analysts think the company is preparing to offer itself for sale. With so many major changes in such a short period, the financial outlook in a year can clearly differ from what it was a few months ago.