Molson Coors buys artisan beer maker Atwater Brewery

Molson Coors Beverage buys Atwater Brewery, a craft beer manufacturer, the companies said in a statement. The transaction is expected to be completed within a few months. Terms were not disclosed.

Atwater is part of Tenth and Blake Beer Company, the American craft division of Molson Coors. The company’s craft portfolio includes Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing and Revolver Brewing.

Molson Coors said it plans to continue to sell Atwater in Detroit in all its existing markets while at the same time increasing its reach in the Great Lakes region. In addition to beer, Atwater also makes hard seltzers and craft drinks.

While beer producers struggle with a slowdown in their iconic brews, craft is one of the areas they have tapped for growth. Although the increase in artisanal sales may not be as robust as a few years ago, it generally remains well ahead of beer. Beer volume fell by 2.3% in 2019, the fourth consecutive year of declines, led by a 3.6% decrease in domestic brews, IWSR said, while the consumption of craft beer increased by 4.1%.

This growth is an important reason why large beer companies such as Molson Coors and its competitors continue to achieve these start-ups that are known for smart names and new flavors that are brewed with ingredients that are usually not associated with beer.

AB InBev announced in August that it had acquired Platform Beer, a fast-growing regional brewery set up in Cleveland in 2014. Three months later, it purchased the 68.8% stake that it did not own in the Craft Brew Alliance for around $ 321 million. And last year, the Boston Beer Company, the manufacturer of Sam Adams, announced that it would buy craft beer maker Dogfish Head Brewery for $ 300 million in an effort to keep pace with “an intense consolidation between many craft breweries in the US,” in particular the sale of many of them to large international beer giants.

Atwater’s decision to sell itself to Molson Coors is as much a reflection of the challenges for Big Beer as it is in the increasingly busy artisanal beer room. This segment had more than 7,300 craft players in 2018, nearly double in the US four years earlier, according to data from the Brewers Association.

With so many brewers in the area, it is no longer enough just to be in the traditional space to guarantee success. A growing number of artisanal players are going bankrupt or finding it difficult to compete or find the financial firepower to expand their distribution to other regions where a local competitor is already anchored in the area. This was the main reason that Atwater decided to sell itself instead of just going further.

“The competition has become much stiffer,” Atwater owner Mark Rieth told The Detroit News. “Our growth required capital and artisanal drinking knowledge. The only thing that Molson Coors wants to do is support us and take our brand to the next level.”

Molson Coors has renewed its portfolio to reflect a consumer shift from its traditional brews, such as Miller Lite and Molson Coors, in the direction of spirits, craft beers or ready-made products such as hard seltzer. As part of the purchase of Atwater, Molson Coors adds the hard seltzers and artisanal beverages from the artisan maker to its existing range.

After a quarter of the declining US sales, accounting for two-thirds of sales, Molson Coors announced major changes in its operations in October, including the scrapping of hundreds of jobs, a change in corporate structure and a decision to drop the word “Brewing” from its name and replace it with “Beverage” in an effort “to better reflect its strategic intention to grow further than beer and to other growth spaces”. It also tests a cold brew from La Colombe with the addition of an alcoholic malt on four markets, and in November bought an interest in L.A. Libations, an incubator for non-alcoholic beverages.

While these changes may indicate that beer is no longer a major concern for Molson Coors, a company spokesperson told Food Dive last week that this is not the case. Molson Coors “doubles” on its major brews, even while the company is expanding its portfolio to ensure it can respond to a change in consumer trends. Molson Coors made significant changes to his portfolio in just a few short months, most recently underlined by the acquisition of Atwater. But like its competitors, it cannot afford to relax, meaning that further deals in artisanal and other alcohol niches are inevitable in 2020 and beyond.