Molson Coors accused of stealing copyright for Vizzy Seltzer

Dive overview:

Future Proof Brands, parent company of Brizzy hard seltzer, accused Molson Coors of having stolen the name of his product for the upcoming launch of Molson, Vizzy, according to a lawsuit filed in the US court in Texas last week. The novice wants the court to forbid Molson Coors to name his new product Vizzy and to award damages caused by the confusion.

According to the lawsuit, Molson Coors was fully aware of Brizzy of Future Proof, which was created in 2018 by the company and a renowned mixologist. Brizzy launched five flavors last September and the lawsuit estimates that sales will eclipse $ 2 million in the first year.

“Let us be clear now, we are all about welcoming competition; after all, it is the tension of competitiveness that stimulates the innovation that we thrive on,” wrote Future Proof in a blog post on the company website. “However, we are proud to stand out and be a leader in areas with a profound tradition. To our surprise, Molson Coors admitted that he had viewed our website and even acknowledged that our Brizzy products were the first to be marketed, but decided to use the confusion – similar name Vizzy anyway. Molson Coors gave us no choice to oppose their plans to infringe the Brizzy trademark. ”

Dive Insight:

Now that it is becoming clear that hard seltzer is the best place to find growth in the alcoholic beverages room today, everyone jumps in. Competition is already tight and this legal dispute shows how companies work to gain even the least advantage over other companies in space.

According to Food Dive’s Beer Business Daily articles, Future Proof sent Molson Coors a truce for the first time last month. Future Proof co-founder, Justin Fenchel, said that Vizzy’s announcement took place within two months of the official Brizzy launch. The company wrote in its cease and stop letter that it believes that Molson Coors may have had early access to the brand name, flavor profiles and packaging design for Brizzy.

In the trade newsletter, Molson Coors replied that it could still be given its name, and has packaging that “is clearly different and has differentiated ingredients. We do not believe that consumers will get confused.” The beer giant also said when he filed the trademark on Vizzy: “Brizzy had a static website that looked like it was only in very limited distribution.”

Although Future Proof may seem like a small player in the alcoholic beverage area, it is a player with a lot of weight and influence. In 2014 the founders threw their first drink, the portable, low-calorie and 11.1% ABV wine cocktail BeatBox on Shark Tank, and received an investment of $ 1 million from Mark Cuban. The well-known investor has continued to promote the company after the initial investment.

On the other side of the dispute, MillerCoors – the American business unit of the brewer – places a lot behind Vizzy. The hard seltzer contains acerola cherries, a super fruit with 30 times more vitamin C than oranges. Brizzy is not a functional drink. It is marketed more as a traditional hard seltzer aimed at gourmets.

With so much at stake, Future Proof argues that consumers will be confused by the two products with the same name. Similar cases have previously been successful in court. CytoSport, now owned by PepsiCo, sued Vital Pharmaceuticals in 2008 because Vital’s protein drink, then called Muscle Power, was too similar to CytoSport’s Musto Milk. The court ruled in favor of CytoSport and said consumers are likely to get confused because both products are cheap and shoppers are less likely to consider which to buy.

Disputes like these are currently pending before the court and may affect what is happening in the Molson Coors lawsuit. The sports drink division of Vital Pharmaceuticals, which makes Bang Energy, sued Monster in March. Vital Sport says that Monster has stolen its branding for its Reign energy drink, which contains no sugar or calories. The design, the colors and the taste of the can are almost identical, the court says. According to a docket report, settlement discussions are currently on the table.