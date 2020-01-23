Molik warns Barty of threats flying under the radar

Barty would only compete against Pliskova in the Australian Open final as they are No. 1 and No. 2. Pliskova defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany in straight sets on Friday to reach the third round, and had an ideal lead by 2020.

“I think the off-season was definitely good,” said Pliskova. “I worked a lot and felt good in Brisbane. I was there a few days before the tournament. I think it was a good move to stay there a bit longer to get used to the hot conditions.”

“So far the weather has always changed here. But I think I’m more used to it. I like Australia. I always play well here. Of course it’s only the third round, but I’ve played a lot of games, so I feel me myself.” confident. I feel good enough to continue. “

Fed Cup captain and quarter-finalist of the Australian Open, Molik, however, supported Barty’s approach to their home grand slam.

“But for Ash Barty, I like the way she approaches the Australian Open. I think she has a healthy balance between getting started and unemployment as fast as she can,” said Molik.

“She is the same figure, the same tennis player, only the world around Ash Barty has changed dramatically.”

Molik said Barty could handle the pressure to be the number 1 in the world on home soil. She knows the feeling of expectation very well because she was number 10 at the Australian Open in 2005.

The bronze medalist of the 2004 Olympic Games lost in the last set in a tense three-set duel with 9: 7 against Lindsay Davenport.

“I think that’s related to the territory. There are times when players like Ash Barty release the pressure. Other players think it’s good to have the expectation that they will get the best out of them.”

“She’s building. From Adelaide last week she got better with every sentence.”

Barty’s opponent on Friday, 20-year-old Kazakh outsider Elena Rybakina, knows her role in the showdown at the Rod Laver Arena and welcomes her when she wants to make a vault against the French Open champion.

“It is the first time that I play in such a big stadium. I am looking forward to this game,” said Rybakina.

“Of course I know everyone will support Ashleigh more, but I will do my best and hope it will be a good game.

“It doesn’t really bother me whether the audience is against me or not. It is really nice if someone supports you, but I only focus on this match.”

Rybakina was runner-up in Shenzhen, the scene of Barty’s glorious WTA final victory in November. She then won Hobart International before improving her season record 1:11 in Melbourne.

