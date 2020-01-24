Mokou Meme Artist deletes “Deus Vult” memes after complaining about racist phrase associations

A Chinese fan artist dismantled a piece of art that jokingly referred to the “Deus Vult” meme and apologized to fans who were offended by what they perceived as using a racist meme.

MiLK (@jokanhiyou) is a popular Chinese artist best known for creating the popular Emoting Mokou mem, which contains a chibi version of the Touhou character Fujiwara no Mokou that responds in a way that is accompanied by English and Chinese captions are described. Since the creation of the first Emoting Mokou image in 2015, MiLK has drawn over 300 different memes with the character, with the meme gaining popularity with both Western and Eastern audiences.

On January 22, MiLK posted a picture of Mokou in the armor of a medieval knight who wore a sword and shield with the Saint George’s Cross, the large red cross symbol historically used by the Knight Templar, with the simple heading “Deus Vult”. (Archive: http://archive.is/w87Ct)

Shortly after the meme’s release, MiLK encountered a wave of criticism from fans who believed that the Deus Vult meme, which stems from the use of the phrase in the Crusader Kings II game, was inherently racist due to the use of the historical phrase pro-Christian, anti-Muslim hate groups.

In response to the various complaints, MiLK deleted the original tweet with the picture from her Twitter account and apologized for the “injury and insult my meme caused” and said that she “thought it was a video game” ,

I’m sorry for the injuries and insults my meme caused. I didn’t know what that meant and I thought it was a video game. I’ll be more careful the next time I create memes.

– 上官 绯 樱 (@jokanhiyou) January 22, 2020

I thank you all for your support

I will continue to draw Mokou.

– 上官 绯 樱 (@jokanhiyou) January 23, 2020

While some have said that MiLK has been harassed and bullied to apologize, evidence remains to be substantiated to support these claims.

MiLK’s decision to remove the meme was later praised by those who believed that the wording was inherently racist regardless of the context of its use, and considered MiLK’s creation of the meme to be a “mistake”.

Thanks for the correction. Seems to be a normal harmless meme, but it is used against hatred and xenophobia.

Actions like this actually define an artist, the ability to correct mistakes and promote love, not hate

– Maestra Fénix (@ MaestroFenix1) January 22, 2020

People go “this is not offensive!”

Old-right dog whistles are said to look so unremarkable and innocent that people overreact, and that’s how they spread: https://t.co/gy9PXRt3Vh pic.twitter.com/jDKiej56Jh

– Ya Girl Juniper @ Reimu for Smash! (@YaGirlJuniper) January 22, 2020

Please don’t listen to people who say that everyone is too sensitive. If you’re more offended by the removal of an offensive meme than it implies, you don’t mean well at all. I am glad that you viewed the situation critically.

– Mato @ The Hunter’s Journal Zine (@MatologMeatball), January 22, 2020

The number of people who offended me because I thanked MiLk and pointed out that they are crazy about the extinction of racist dog whistles is increasing. I guess that would be if the “snowflakes” overreacted.

– Mato @ The Hunter’s Journal Zine (@MatologMeatball), January 22, 2020

Guys, you’ve been filling out my notes for 8 hours and calling me (for some reason?) A bully. At that point, someone even sent me a death threat, which is stupid. You have nothing better to do than get upset about a badly thought out meme?

– Mato @ The Hunter’s Journal Zine (@MatologMeatball), January 22, 2020

However, MiLK also received support from fans who believed they hadn’t done anything wrong in creating the original meme and encouraged them to ignore their purported evil intentions:

Never apologize to (western) people who insult you. If you do this, they will attack you more and more because they want to bully you!

– The adventure of the underground Satorin! (@CeeTwentyseven) January 22, 2020

Do not apologize. You have done nothing wrong. The people who yell at you don’t really care about the meme. They just want to bully others because they’re pathetic.

– Shibanobi (@shibanobi), January 22, 2020

You didn’t do anything wrong. Anyone who gets upset about this follows an unnecessary political urge to cancel almost anything that they consider “offensive”. I understand some things.

This is one of those that I don’t do.

tl; dr – you are good

– The Awakened (@RisingDecadence) January 23, 2020

Oh, westerners can be way too sensitive sometimes, don’t worry. Some people will see that a bad person uses a phrase or picture once, and they will only be able to relate it to that bad person. For reference, there are people who think the hand is offensive

– loopus (@kain_kaine) January 22, 2020

