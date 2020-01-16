Mojo Vision demonstrates wildly futuristic AR contact lenses

The most common type of augmented reality nowadays is by telephone, while tech giants put on smart glasses in the coming years. Mojo Vision is a startup that already looks beyond that form factor with an AR contact lens.

Mojo Vision has been invisible for several years and is now publishing his work on Mojo Lens. What they are showing today is a lens attached to a handheld stick that you can peer through to see a demolus consisting of green text over real objects.

And through a glowing green dot on pin format I saw text, displayed in a demolus. The time. A sports score. Weather. Health data, such as heart rate. A message as if it was sent by a friend.

CNET has a close-up shot (and description) of the current rig where the green dot is the MicroLED display. The publication also says that Mojo Vision is already testing internal prototypes in the eye with demos available this year.

That screen technology is more energy efficient and clearer – to help view from outside – than the current one today. A hard contact lens, the ultimate wearable rests on the whites of your eyes and is breathable, so it is comfortable for long periods.

The company imagines that you treat them as regular contacts. They are put on in the morning and placed in a cleaning case that is also charged at night. Around the screen on the perimeter are batteries, chips, 5 GHz radio and other components that Mojo Vision has to completely redesign.

The hands-on video from BBC contains a timeline. The company was founded in 2015 with prototypes arriving in 2017. Sometime in the 2020s, they hope to have a definitive feature set with a hi-res microLED display, fast wireless data and battery power, as well as eye tracking and computer vision. The last two aspects would provide an eye-driven user interface and fulfill that sci-fi vision to make someone’s contact information appear when they approach you at a party. A demo seen by VentureBeat describes that control UX:

I did a demo in which I looked at different objects to communicate with the screen. For example, I had to look to the left to click on a page and then look at an arrow to make a selection.

Another model in the same time frame supports recipes and visual ‘cosmetics’ to cover the technology on the edge of the lens, as seen on the cover image. In general, according to CNET, this technology is optimistic “years away”.

In addition to covering information, Mojo Lens is positioned as an aid for visual impairments such as glaucoma and night blindness, with everything that requires US Food and Drug Administration certification before a consumer is launched.

Mojo Vision has 84 employees who previously worked at Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Motorola, and medical / visual experts from Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare and Zeiss Ophthalmology. The company stimulates a vision of ‘Invisible Computing’, which makes it more than just a hardware company with work on image recognition.

Thanks to the subtlety of Mojo Lens, you can look like yourself everywhere and information is only displayed if necessary. Mojo Lens even understands the activities that you are doing, so that it does not disturb or distract you.

By providing crucial information through smart software that understands your context, Mojo Lens enables you to be your best self in every situation.

In terms of financing, they raised $ 108 million from a range of top companies such as Khosla Ventures. An interesting investment is from Gradient Ventures, a Google fund that focuses exclusively on supporting AI startups.

