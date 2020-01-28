Riddick Moss is above Mojo Rawley and R-Truth on Raw. Photo credit: WWE

A new face appeared in Monday Night Raw tonight when Mojo Rawley came to the ring for a 24/7 title defense and brought along his “offensive lineman” Riddick Moss.

NXT fans know who Riddick Moss is, but here’s a look at what you need to know if you’re just following WWE Monday Night Raw.

Mojo Rawley’s offensive lineman

Mojo Rawley has brought Riddick Moss as his offensive lineman in the WWE when it comes to defending his 24/7 championship.

This move is because Rawley wants to legitimize the 24/7 title, which is a joke for most WWE universes.

For most of its existence, the champion walks the arena around the clock, and many undercard wrestlers chase it and try to win it. There was also a pregnant woman as a champion (Maria) and some non-wrestlers.

Mojo Rawley wants to get people to fight for it. He also knows that people like R-Truth like to sneak up on the champion and gamble to win the title.

This is where Riddick Moss comes in. He is there to watch the champion in case someone tries a random win. That happened tonight on Monday evening in Raw.

The # 247Championship is CONTINUED when @MojoRawleyWWE defends … but what does he do with @riddickMoss?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/1737eAhawY

– WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

Mojo Rawley defended his title against No Way Jose around the clock and won in less than a minute. Then, when he was celebrating, one of Jose’s Conga line came in and packed Mojo to win the title.

It was R truth. However, when he celebrated, he faced Riddick Moss. Then he turned and Rawley hit him on his last move to regain the title.

With a little help from his offensive lineman @riddickMoss @MojoRawleyWWE just won the # 247Championship BACK! #RAW pic.twitter.com/yBAZFcwvDL

– WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

Who is Riddick Moss in the WWE?

Riddick Moss was an NXT wrestler who was on a tag team with Tino Sabbatelli from 2016 to 18. In 2019, he worked in a tag team with Dan Matha called The Outliers under manager Robert Stone.

Now Riddick Moss is Raw on Monday night.

Moss played football for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, which gives him a shared football history with Mojo Rawley. While Moss was a linebacker and not an offensive lineman, Mojo was not a quarterback, as he called himself at Raw.

Riddick Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and immediately started working at NXT. Most of the time he was in tag teams, competing against teams like American Alpha, #DIY, Heavy Machinery, The Revival and The Street Profits. He never won a title in NXT.

Riddick Moss is 30 and his last move is the Powerslam.

WWE Monday Night Raw will air on the USA Network at 8/7.