Moen Launches Standalone Smart Water Leak Detector, iOS FloSense Software Update, and Smart Faucet

Moen made three announcements at CES showcasing a new standalone smart water leak detector that can work on its own or with its Flo smart water shutdown for the whole house, an update to its FloSense software and iOS application, as well as a new smart kitchen faucet.

Smart Water Detector and FloSense 2.0 software update

The first is Moen’s new smart water detector, which is easy to install in a bathroom, laundry room or other spaces. For customers who already own the Flo smart water shutoff valve, the new sensor (s) can be added to it for additional monitoring and used independently.

The smart water detector allows users to identify not only when, but also where water can leak into their home to prevent possible damage. Users simply place the discrete 3.5 inch sensor where they see a risk, such as the basement, laundry room, attic or other areas of the home that are susceptible to water damage by environmental factors or device malfunctions. If the smart water detector detects the presence of water, freezing temperatures or high humidity, it will notify users by means of a push notification in the Flo by Moen and Moen smartphone applications. If homeowners also have the Smart Water Shutoff, a leak detected by the Smart Water Detector can automatically trigger the shutdown function to protect the home from water damage.

Moen’s smart water detector is now available for pre-order at the reasonable price of $ 50 with a pack of 3 for $ 129. Learn more here. Stay tuned as we will have a full review of the Flo by Moen smart water shutdown this spring.

The software behind the Flo smart water shutdown and the new smart water detector gets an AI upgrade with FloSense 2.0.

Smart Water Shutoff users can now take advantage of FloSenseTM 2.0, an improved proprietary machine learning technology that uses AI and user feedback to better customize the protection of each home. With an emphasis on convenience and personalization, users can switch the new sensitivity slider bar in the recently updated smartphone app to adjust the responsiveness of the smart water shutdown accordingly of water behavior at home, or set their own custom parameters for responsiveness, allowing more control than ever.

In addition to the improved intelligence of machine learning, the recently updated and redesigned iOS Flo by Moen app now takes advantage of FloSense 2.0.

U by Moen smart faucet

In addition to the new smart water detector and updated software, Moen has launched a new smart faucet. It offers both a wave sensor and a voice command. Unfortunately, for the moment, there is no Siri support, just Alexa and Google Assistant. However, you can use the iOS app to customize the functions of the smart tap.

Whatever your daily challenges, Moen, the leader in home water experiences, can help you overcome them by providing smart and personalized products for the toughest work area in your home. The U by MoenTM smart faucet offers convenience, precision and intuitive voice activation technology to help get the job done in the kitchen.

Highlights of the U by Moen smart faucet:

Voice control allows users to start and stop the flow of water as well as perform specific tasks on command via their digital voice assistant.

A wave sensor positioned at the front of the tap allows the water to be turned on or off with a simple movement of the hand.

With the smartphone app, users can set unlimited custom presets or start and stop dispensing water at the touch of a button.

The handle on the side of the faucet provides manual operation, allowing users to adjust flow and temperature.

The U by Moen smart faucet is available in a variety of styles and finishes to meet almost any taste. Learn more on the Moen website.

