Modified Carbon season 2 Netflix | air date, cast, trailer

It is good news for fans of the Cyberpunk series from Netflix – Takeshi Kovacs and co. is coming back for a second run, with a brand new sleeve to boot.

The 10-part first series is based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan. It followed former rebel soldier Kovacs, who is placed in a new body to help the rich Laurens Bancroft solve his own murder.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second series of Altered Carbon.

Will there be an Altered Carbon season 2?

Yes! The ambitious dystopian drama of Netflix was renewed for a second season in July 2018. You can relive season one on Netflix prior to the release in early 2020. It will be a series of eight episodes, that is two episodes less than the first series.

When will Altered Carbon season 2 appear on Netflix?

New episodes of Altered Carbon arrive on Netflix February 27, 2020, as announced on Twitter by the official account of the series.

Your re-sleeving is now complete. 2.27.20. #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/h4VtaCp6Wh

– Altered Carbon (@AltCarb) January 21, 2020

What is Altered Carbon about?

For the uninitiated, the stylish sci-fi, based on the 2002 novel by Richard K Morgan, plays three centuries in the future, when a person’s memories and sense of self are digitized in the form of a “cortical pile” – it can be transferred to different bodies, also known as ‘sleeves’.

Life in this brave new world is explored through Takeshi Kovacs, the last remaining envoy-soldier (a rebel group that was destroyed 250 years earlier). Takeshi gets a second chance in life by a rich man who wants to solve his own murder. How is that possible? Well, although both men are physically dead, their cortical stacks live on and they continue to think digitally – and of course do all the other things that people do when they live, such as government takeovers.

We also have some ideas about the possible plot for the coming second season.

There is already a wealth of source material, with Morgan writing the following two books after the journey of Kovacs – Broken Angels and Woken Furies.

If Kalogridis stays with the books, the new series will jump into the future for another 30 years, when Kovacs sits on a distant colony serving a group of mercenaries while they are embroiled in a war against a company-sponsored government.

Modified carbon

Kovacs then collaborates with pilot Jan Schnieder to restore an extraterrestrial artifact from the center of a war zone – which turns out to be a portal.

By engaging the dark Matthias Hand of Mandrake Corporation, it is up to Kovacs to activate the portal – but again, he is dragged into another complex conspiracy.

Showrunner Laeta Kalogridis, however, said earlier that she can deviate from Broken Angel, because the novel’s events would be expensive to recreate on screen.

“Richard has a very large budget,” Kalogridis told Variety. “The second book includes a global war with nuclear explosions, some space travel, a giant alien dreadnought, and an interstellar battle between aliens. It is priceless in size. “

The new series is also set to explore the theme of identity, with a stronger emphasis on gender fluidity using the “sleeves” of the show as a vehicle for this.

Modified carbon

“LGBTQ, and so many problems and the ways we feel comfortable or uncomfortable in our physical body, are things that I think the show is justifiable to explore, but haven’t been able to do,” Kalogridis said.

Morgan explained that he plans to run the TV series for four more seasons “if all goes well” – meaning that the remaining two books will be split or more material will be written.

“The long-term goal is to produce at least five seasons of the show, and certainly Broken Angels and Woken Furies are an obvious place to look for future material,” Morgan said in a blog post in 2016.

Where is Altered Carbon set?

The series is set in Bay84 in 2384, a metropolitan vision of the future in which human memory, consciousness, soul – whatever you want to call it – can now exist in digital form as a cortical stack. Creepy, right? Or maybe it is reassuring to think that our mind could last forever – you chose!

Where is Altered Carbon filmed?

The series was filmed in Vancouver – it took more than eight months to film the series there and parts of the futuristic metropolis Bay City were built there.

But other buildings from the present century were also used – such as the TELUS Studio Theater at UBC Chan Center For The Performing Arts, the battle arena at Bancroft’s palace.

Who plays the leading role in Altered Carbon?

Joel Kinnaman initially played Takeshi Kovacs in the first series Altered Carbon, but Kovacs changes sleeves in the new season, with Marvel star Anthony Mackie stepping into the role.

It is possible that Joel Kinnaman still appears, because the cover that Takeshi used actually belonged to Bay City Police Officer Elias Ryker. At the end of season one, Takeshi gave up the sleeve so that Ryker could be reunited with his beloved, detective Kristin Ortega (Martha Higareda).

Rich Polk / Getty images

Netflix has also released a cast announcement that confirms new additions to the cast.

Simone Missick, who played Detective Misty Knight at the Marvel Universe, will also participate in the show as expert bounty hunter Trepp, who can track anyone down if the right prize is offered.

Dina Shihabi, who previously played in Marvel’s Daredevil, will play an unemployed AI called Dig 301, programmed to help archaeologists and imbued with a new sense of purpose.

Veteran actor James Saito plays a Yakuza boss who controls the organized crime ring of a planet and has a shared history with Kovacs.

Lela Loren (Power) will play Danica Harlan, the charming and ambitious governor of planet Harlan’s World who has the support of the people, but keeps an uncomfortable grip on the political players around her.

The German actor Torben Liebrecht is apparently cast as the antagonist of the new series and plays Colonel Carrera – the leader of the Protectorate Special Forces unit known as The Wedge – who is hunting for Kovacs.

Altered Carbon (Netflix, BA)

Two fan favorites have also been confirmed for the second series, with Renee Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner back as Quellcrist Falconer and Poe – despite the last being killed last season.

With the endless possibilities of sci-fi and the regenerative quality of covers, however, we could see a number of other characters reappear, with showrunner Laeta Kalogridis who strongly suggested the possibility.

Last year she spoke to Entertainment on a weekly basis, “she teased:” This is a world where you can ‘never say never’. “

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Netflix has finally released a teaser in February 2020.

