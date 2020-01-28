ANKARA, Turkey – A moderate earthquake shook buildings in Western Turkey on Tuesday, causing people to run into the streets for safety, Turkish media reported. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of any injury or major damage.

The quake came just four days after a major earthquake on Friday in Eastern Turkey, in which buildings were toppled and 41 people died. More than 1,600 people were also injured in the earthquake with a force of 6.8.

The Turkish emergency and disaster response agency, AFAD, said the Tuesday earthquake was 4.8 and centered near the town of Kirkagac, in the province of Manisa. It happened at 2:26 PM. (1126 GMT) at a depth of 6.99 kilometers (4.34 miles). The seismology center in Istanbul, based in Kandilli, said the earthquake had measured 5.1.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters that there were no initial reports of damage or injury. Turkish media said the quake was felt in Istanbul and Izmir.

In Manisa, people walked into the street in panic when they felt it tremble, said the private NTV television. An abandoned house collapsed in a village near Kirkagac, the station reported.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which lies on top of two major fault lines. Manisa was hit by an earthquake with a force of 5.4 on January 22, causing some of the buildings to collapse.

Turkey’s worst earthquake in decades occurred in 1999, when a few strong earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.

The corresponding press