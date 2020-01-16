Model Nick Youngquest reports NRL career seizures due to concussions and his new Athletes 4 Life initiative

What few know was the terrible moment in Paris when Youngquest had a fit shortly after walking down the Champs-Elysées. He was passed out and foamed out of his mouth before waking up with five paramedics standing above him.

Nick Youngquest and his wax figure for Invictus Fragance by Paco Rabanne in 2017. Credit: Getty

“I never really discussed it openly because I played on the grand piano,” he said. “People think, ‘Wait a minute, buddy, you were just a winger.’ I’ve never had any major problems, but it’s all those little punches that are probably the worst because you keep playing. It was more or less like that Andrew Johns has described about his seizures: Really alive Deja Vu that is so deep that it is scary. “

The 36-year-old Youngquest reports on his life after football to promote his Athletes 4 Life (A4L) initiative, which helps all types of athletes to retire through marathons.

He is putting together a team for the Sydney Marathon in September this year and has already recruited former NRL players Ben Ross and Joe Williamswho both spoke publicly about their retired problems.

“If you walk out the door after your last game, your life, as you know it, will cease to exist,” said Youngquest, who played 114 top-class matches, including guest appearances with the Sharks, Dragons and Panthers. “Nobody wrote on the board what you have to do today, nobody organizes your life, your jersey is not folded …

Nick Youngquest runs in the New York Marathon.

“I had times when I felt worthless and helpless. I was nowhere near as bad as others, but it did exist. What helped me was running.

“We want to create this network or path for athletes, men and women, to reconnect with their sporting identity through running. I will never win a marathon, but I race against myself.”

Youngquest has completed six marathons from New York to Berlin and would like to take the A4L initiative globally.

“We want to be as comprehensive as possible,” he said. “We will put together teams of people of all sports to participate. If athletes cannot run from their match days due to injuries, we will use them in ambassador roles.”

Nick Youngquest: “I’ve never had any major problems, but it’s all those little punches that are probably worst because you keep playing.” Credit: Getty

Youngquest reports that his seizures were kept in check with medication and a healthy lifestyle. Like Williams and other rugby league players, he will donate his brain to research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“I had EEG tests and MRIs and they don’t show anything,” he said. “But with all the information my doctor has gathered, she is sure that it results from too many brain injuries.”

Further information: www.athletesforlife.com.au.

One for the rabbit, two for the show

Latrell Mitchell and Wayne Bennett Earlier this week, we tried very hard to report that the 22-year-old international didn’t sign “for the money” at South Sydney.

These statements caught Belmore’s ears. Mitchell’s management turned to the Bulldogs last week for a last minute offer – but the club did not have the cap. The association is still fighting with the NRL to relieve the chronically injured Kieran Foran,

Latrell Mitchell after announcing his signing with South Sydney.Credit: Getty

The comments also caught a few ears from the Roosters, who clearly remember that Mitchell was dissatisfied with his offer to extend his current contract by $ 1.6 million two years because it wasn’t enough.

There is nothing wrong or greedy about doing it “for the money”, but let’s get real: Mitchell wanted $ 1 million a year from the Roosters and went shopping when they weren’t ready to pay him.

What he and his group of agents and consultants misunderstood was like Rooster’s chairman Nick Politis would respond.

Politis knew when reports of a connection between Mitchell and Souths surfaced in May last year what the price would be, and he was certain he would not maintain seven characters. He was angry when he found out that Mitchell had met the Bulldogs during the final.

When the extension was quickly declined, the Roosters withdrew their offer and Mitchell’s days at the club were over. So somehow it was about money.

But we can now leave all that behind. Mitchell’s arrival in Redfern to play fullback rather than in the center adds a fascinating dimension to the coming season.

There is doubt that he is fit enough to play the fullback, but he has already impressed many with his dexterity, speed and agility during training.

You can see it’s a mile away: Mitchell starts the season sluggishly and fights in a position he has barely played at NRL level; the critics who question the decision, like us; Social media lights up; Rumors of an unfortunate squad as June 30 approaches and players move out to accommodate Mitchell’s big, fat contract extension …

And then Mitchell lights up, fends off and hits off defenders with ease and scores goals at will, while our heads fill up with the idea of ​​a grand finale between Roosters and Rabbitoh.

Then Bennett will look at us all contemptuously, shake his head and say: “I told you”.

Was there much to expect in race four of the Maitland Greyhounds on Thursday afternoon when Allen Williams-trained Latrell to Excell jumped out of the first box as a $ 2.50 favorite?

After missing the start, the two-year-old finished second ahead of Gilded Lady. Another interesting parallel is that Latrell has now been victorious against Excell in his last nine starts since winning two consecutive races last July.

V’landys on the watch

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys caused a stir at a Magic Millions event on the Gold Coast when he told the room that he would choose between rugby league or race within a year.

In his day-to-day work, V’landys is the managing director of Racing NSW and many questions have been asked by stakeholders of both sports about his ability to reconcile the two roles.

Peter V’landys took a year to see if he could assume his dual responsibility. Credit: Edwina Pickles

“I’ll decide in the next 12 months,” V’landys told the room. “If I see that I can’t do both, I have to make a decision.”

He confirmed the comment when contacted, but declined to draft it.

His contract with Racing NSW ends one year after he replaced Peter Beattie as ARLC chairman in October last year.

The first task for V’landys after returning from vacation will be the future of the NRL CEO Todd Greenbergwho is no longer in the contract in October.

This column assumes that Greenberg has just enough board support – including from V’landys – to extend his contract.

Code Exchange

Rugby Union and Rugby League have pinched players from each other for more than a hundred years. Rugby Australia had a different type of code exchange in the summer than it secured the former Roosters Junior Casey Conway as Head of Diversity and Inclusion.

Conway was gay and native and had played a similar role in the entire NRL parking lot. It’s a positive date for RA from behind Israel Folau Saga.

“Rugby Australia appreciates the importance of diversity and inclusion. I am very happy to be making rugby a sport that everyone can enjoy,” said Conway. “With programs and community initiatives that promote participation and social inclusion, Rugby understands the benefits that go beyond having fun in the field.”

The quote

“The cut on his head is due to a blow he gave himself after training to get his boys going.” – ESPN shows how lively the LSU trainer is Ed Orgeron inspired his team to win the national college championship against Clemson … by literally giving themselves a head start.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hugs Badara Traore in the victorious locker room.Credit: Getty

thumbs up

Is there anything you can’t do in the rugby league? The royal family is in disarray, however Prince Harry He’ll take a break from his stench with his brother and queen and whoever else will be at Buckingham Palace to draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

thumbs down

Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and managers AJ Hinch were suspended from the MLB and then released from the club to run a sophisticated sign theft program. LA Dodgers fans are rightly crying about the 2017 World Series.

It’s a great weekend for …

the One day Australian team how it goes on Friday evening in the second of three match series on the subcontinent against India. Of course that makes sense in the third week of January.

It’s an even bigger weekend for …

lung, The lungs of tennis players, of cricket players, of spectators when we play sports. A perspective for those who get into a frenzy: they have never lost a loved one or a house.

Andrew Webster is the chief sports journalist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

