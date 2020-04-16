Model Lorena Rae is stunning in an open lace dress on the cover of Maxim – The Scottish Sun

LORENA Rae is very pleased with this embroidered lace dress.

German supermodel posing in a revealing dress after landing the cover of Maxim.

3

Lorena models pose in bold dresses on the pages of Maxim Credit magazine: Maxim / Gilles Bensimon magazine

Lorena, 25, who made her name Victoria’s Secret Angel, said posing for the magazine was a lifelong ambition.

He said: “Being on the cover of Maxim is an absolute honor.

“If I see all the extraordinary women on my front cover, it’s very hard to believe that I will be the next.”

Previous cover stars included Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anna Kournikova and Irina Shayk.

3

Lorena said that decorating the cover of Maxim was ‘absolute honor’. Credit: Maxim / Gilles Bensimon Magazine

3

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was previously associated with Leonardo DiCaprioCredit: Getty – Contributor

Lorena was first in the spotlight when she had a date with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, 45.

The couple stopped shopping in New York in 2017 before he decided to meet another German model, Toni Garrn, 26, on the same day.

Victoria’s Secret models provide a glimpse into their luxury homes as they enter the locking of the coronavirus