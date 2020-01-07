Mod brings Remastered Vice City Map to Grand Theft Auto V

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G_gU2_4kjo [/ embed]

Rockstar Games have been around for years and they may be best known for their controversial Grand Theft Auto video game series. The series has been very successful since its days on the original PlayStation. With five main titles and a number of spin-off titles, each game continues to build on the work to give fans a new but familiar experience. This is not to say that there are no fans enjoying a past game years after the release.

One of the most popular video game rates for the franchise in the past was Grand Theft Auto Vice City. The game was released in 2002 and took players to a lively 80s city full of crime and corruption. With the aesthetics of the city of Miami and the 80s flair, there were many fans who easily got used to the episode. As a result, we now see a revised Vice City map modification that can be added in Grand Theft Auto V.

Unfortunately, this is just the city that was remastered by a modder named lunchxbles. So don’t go into the title to play missions. This way, fans can see what a Vice City game remaster could look like if Rockstar Games gave it a chance.

Grand Theft Auto V is currently the latest release that has not yet been announced on Grand Theft Auto VI. Still, that didn’t stop fans from speculating rumors and spreading what Rockstar Games is up to next. As the next generation consoles appear this Christmas season, we’ll likely get an announcement of the next game title soon.

Source: YouTube