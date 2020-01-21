MOC-Floyd Valley School District proposes new elementary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) – The educational agency of the MOC-Floyd Valley School District in Orange City, Iowa, is proposing to build a new elementary school.

It would combine Orange City Elementary and Hospers Elementary in one school.

And they’re calling on voters to issue a $ 37 million bond to achieve this.

Superintendent Russ Adams says they are proud to say that they are one of the few areas in the country’s rural areas that are growing, but they simply do not have the space for their growing community.

“We have built approximately 18 students a year over the past 10 years, and you know, we are almost at full capacity on the building and we saw this as an opportunity to bring the two elementary school children together,” said Russ Adams, superintendent of the MOC-Floyd Valley School District.

Adams says that the schools have also exceeded their lifespan of 65 years and are over 80 years old.

He says that they have done everything possible to live up to the growth they are experiencing.

“Over the years we have reclaimed space in the computer lab and the like for the past 6 years, and frankly we have run out of space in both the buildings and campus,” said Adams.

The new school not only offers additional space, but also a secure access system, a sports field and maximum opportunities for employees to work together.

In addition, some high school renovation work could be done.

According to Adams, city officials have been working on several housing projects in the region, so they must be prepared for the influx of people in the coming years.

“I think the reality that we care about the needs we have in education only improves what the church has to offer,” said Adams.

The school would be where 93% of the growth has taken place in recent years.

Adams said the district was looking for a 30-40 acre location so they could expand the facility in the future if they needed it. This led them to an open piece of land at the intersection of Highway 10 and Jay St between Alton and Orange City.

“Yes, we’re excited to see what we have in the works,” said Adams.