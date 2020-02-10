Mobile World Congress will be a ghost town this year

Amazon, Ericsson, LG, Nvidia, Sony, TCL, ZTE. That is the list of major technology companies that have withdrawn in whole or in part from the Mobile World Congress this year.

All of the above companies have mentioned the continuing outbreak of coronavirus as the reason. Sony, which announced its withdrawal early on Monday, said in a statement that the decision was “difficult”, but that the company “attaches the greatest importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees.” TCL, whose announcement was made public only a few minutes ago, is canceling its press event, but will continue to showcase its mobile devices during the event.

Numerous companies, both large and small, are still planning to participate (although reportedly some in reduced capacity). But have we come to a point where it is useless to continue with the event?

Mobile World Congress Barcelona, ​​a huge annual event with an average turnout of over 100,000 people, is far from Wuhan, China, where the corona virus outbreak occurred and cost the most lives. But it is an important meeting point for people from all over the world – many from China – and not an ideal place to stay during a virus outbreak.

The Wuhan corona virus has so far infected more than 40,000 people and at least 910 have died. There is much that we do not know about the virus and no amount of security measures can guarantee the safety for the participants at this time. The death toll, as well as the number of infected people, is increasing daily, without any sign of stopping or slowing down.

New security measures may not be sufficient to prevent exhibitors from withdrawing

The GSMA, which is organizing the MWC, said on February 9 that it has implemented additional measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus, including temperature screening, forbidding access for travelers from Hubei province, and all travelers who have been to China. prove that at least 14 days have been outside of China. Given that the event will officially begin in 15 days – and that does not include one or two typical press days, in which journalists are invited to pre-briefings in Barcelona – this makes it difficult, if not impossible, for some companies to participate.

All danger of actually locking up the virus, what good is the MWC if the big players are not present?

The withdrawal of LG and Sony is particularly worrying because both companies were planning to hold a stand and hold a press conference announcing new smartphones. At least one of them would probably do press briefing in Barcelona prior to the event. Now none of this will happen – LG will announce new smartphones at a later date and Sony will announce new Xperia products via a video conference on February 24. LG and Sony booths, usually one of the largest and most attractive at MWC, have won ‘there will not be this year either.

This is a huge loss for MWC, because journalists, analysts and other attendees cannot see any new (or other) products from these two companies at MWC 2020.

The two largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, Samsung and Huawei, will still be present, as will Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo, among others (note that five of the six companies on this list are Chinese). But given the danger of the virus itself, complicated travel due to flight restrictions to and from China and the latest stringent measures that GSMA has implemented itself, it would surprise me if none of the companies on this list withdrew.

At this moment the event is officially still going on. But because large exhibitors leave daily, it is becoming increasingly difficult to justify the journey.

. (TagsToTranslate) mobile world congress